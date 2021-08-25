ITV’s deeply serious news report about the milkshake shortage is simply hilarious

News

An ITV News report about the milkshake shortage had the internet in hysterics and might just be the funniest 36 seconds you’ll watch today.

As fans of milk-based beverages will already know, McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes due to a lorry driver shortage partly caused by Brexit.

So ITV News sent correspondent Peter Smith onto the fast food frontline to see how the shortage was affecting people on the street and it went wildly viral because, well, watch.

ITV News making the McDonald’s milkshake shortage out like a global pandemic 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/HwihSGQXMH — Rach (@R_xchh) August 24, 2021

So much to enjoy there, we can’t stop watching it. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

I love everything about this. The level of investigative journalism involved, the guy who immediately produces a very rational solution but is just ignored, the last guy, everything. https://t.co/MZLva3XK40 — Liam Kirkaldy (@LiamKirkaldy_) August 24, 2021

How is this on ITV News and not something out of a sketch show 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QkjMkZU102 — Decent Patter (@decentpatter) August 24, 2021

Reporter: What are you gonna do? Guy: I'll probably gonna go to the icre-cream place round the corner and get a milkshake. Reporter: So you have to just figure this out yourself? 🤣😂🤣😂 — Naomi McAuliffe (@NaomiMc) August 24, 2021

Bloody hell how tall is the news reporter.. pic.twitter.com/mnwYyY41Gd — Harry wood (@Harrywoodyy) August 24, 2021

I this for real? Like is it intentionally meant to be the funniest thing I've seen all year? https://t.co/Mh2sWJ1yMS — COL1N (@RSRHIGHLANDER2) August 24, 2021

I know more about the McDonald's Milkshake shortage than I do about the situation in Afghanistan. — Manmoth 🍊 (@Manmoth12) August 24, 2021

It’s not the first time ITV have given a not entirely weighty topic the very serious news treatment.

This is hilarious. Wasn’t there dramatic coverage a while back of a McDonalds being temporary closed somewhere and there was another McDonalds 100 yards away https://t.co/LgXqJvUKK9 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 25, 2021

This is it. The drama of a McDonalds being closed pic.twitter.com/xnWTVMxXGe — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 25, 2021

And just in case, like this person, you still can’t believe it.

Please…please…tell me this is a spoof news report? I am aware that McDonalds have some milkshake issues but for the love of God surely STV didn't run a news report on it? — Norman Granite (@NormanGranite) August 24, 2021

Went out on ITV national news. 😐 — Martin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 (@MJW1876) August 24, 2021

In short, this.

