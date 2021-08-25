News

ITV’s deeply serious news report about the milkshake shortage is simply hilarious

Poke Staff. Updated August 25th, 2021

An ITV News report about the milkshake shortage had the internet in hysterics and might just be the funniest 36 seconds you’ll watch today.

As fans of milk-based beverages will already know, McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes due to a lorry driver shortage partly caused by Brexit.

So ITV News sent correspondent Peter Smith onto the fast food frontline to see how the shortage was affecting people on the street and it went wildly viral because, well, watch.

So much to enjoy there, we can’t stop watching it. And here are our favourite things people said about it.

It’s not the first time ITV have given a not entirely weighty topic the very serious news treatment.

And just in case, like this person, you still can’t believe it.

In short, this.

