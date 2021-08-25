Politics

Dominic Raab said the ‘sea was closed’ when Kabul fell so he couldn’t have been paddleboarding – 17 saltiest takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated August 25th, 2021

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab was back on the radio and TV today defending his actions – or rather, lack of them – as the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan.

Raab, you’ll remember, was on holiday in Greece at the time, amid reports that he was advised by Downing Street officials to return to the UK two days before he actually did.

And in today’s unforeseeable twist, the foreign secretary said it was ‘nonsense’ to suggest that he was paddleboarding while the Afghan capital Kabul fell because ‘the sea was actually closed’.

And it wasn’t the catch-all comeback he presumably thought it was because it prompted no end of mockery and mirth and, well, disbelief. Here are 17 of the saltiest takedowns.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2

More from the Poke