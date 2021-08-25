Dominic Raab said the ‘sea was closed’ when Kabul fell so he couldn’t have been paddleboarding – 17 saltiest takedowns

Politics

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab was back on the radio and TV today defending his actions – or rather, lack of them – as the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan.

Raab, you’ll remember, was on holiday in Greece at the time, amid reports that he was advised by Downing Street officials to return to the UK two days before he actually did.

And in today’s unforeseeable twist, the foreign secretary said it was ‘nonsense’ to suggest that he was paddleboarding while the Afghan capital Kabul fell because ‘the sea was actually closed’.

“The sea was actually closed” was really got me pic.twitter.com/jaHpi8WFu0 — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) August 25, 2021

And it wasn’t the catch-all comeback he presumably thought it was because it prompted no end of mockery and mirth and, well, disbelief. Here are 17 of the saltiest takedowns.

1.

The sea was closed

I went on a drive to test my eyesight

I can’t sweat Keep em coming! — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) August 25, 2021

2.

"No, I just think that if the sea is going to be closed on certain days, then that should have been mentioned in the brochure" pic.twitter.com/znythBqTTn — Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) August 25, 2021

3.

“The sea was closed” sounds like a lie a parent would tell their children because they don’t want to go to the beach. — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 25, 2021

4.

'WHAT? THEY CLOSED THE SEA? THE WHOLE SEA?' pic.twitter.com/MiZrm7JjaI — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) August 25, 2021

5.

Dominic Raab on holiday pic.twitter.com/4LGCYy7eb5 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 25, 2021

6.

‘The truth of the matter is that Moses came along and first parted the sea that day and then closed it.’ pic.twitter.com/lnO2BgYh0Q — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) August 25, 2021

7.

"I once told the nation that I couldn't go paddle boarding that day because the sea was closed" pic.twitter.com/jR5Wabzjvp — Dave (@davechannel) August 25, 2021

8.

“One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors”

– Plato “Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future”

– John F. Kennedy “The sea was closed”

– Dominic Raab — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) August 25, 2021

