This Daily Show supercut perfectly captures Fox News’s next level vaccine flip-floppery

Poke Staff. Updated August 25th, 2021

Fox News presenters’ attitude towards the development of the coronavirus vaccine has rather changed since Joe Biden succeeded Donald Trump in the White House, you might not be surprised to learn.

Back when Trump was in charge – you remember – there was bon end of praise for the speed of the vaccine development under ‘Operation Warp Speed’.

But since Biden took over – guess what? – they’ve take a very different view.

And nowhere captured it better than this Daily Show supercut which just went viral on Twitter.

