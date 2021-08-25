This Daily Show supercut perfectly captures Fox News’s next level vaccine flip-floppery

Videos

Fox News presenters’ attitude towards the development of the coronavirus vaccine has rather changed since Joe Biden succeeded Donald Trump in the White House, you might not be surprised to learn.

Back when Trump was in charge – you remember – there was bon end of praise for the speed of the vaccine development under ‘Operation Warp Speed’.

But since Biden took over – guess what? – they’ve take a very different view.

And nowhere captured it better than this Daily Show supercut which just went viral on Twitter.

When you love warp speed but not TOO much warp speed pic.twitter.com/gjCVHT0tGC — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 25, 2021

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Amazing — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 25, 2021

What’s wild is, they flip flop all the time, pretend they didn’t say shit months ago, & it works. Their audience still eats up every word. Remarkable, really — Aman(DUH) (@IslandMermandy) August 25, 2021

The mental gymnastics it must take to be a Fox News anchor — Stephanie La Haye (@mostephinitely_) August 25, 2021

Never seen a news network switch so much on positions — Lakers SZN (@L17ringz) August 25, 2021

“News” is probably giving them too much credit. — Adam (@Adam63755456) August 25, 2021

To conclude …

Give it up for the “Fox News changed its tone on the vaccine” all-stars https://t.co/sFLndm1XHT — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) August 25, 2021

