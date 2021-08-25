People love this Charlie Watts story when Mick Jagger called him ‘my drummer’

Celebrity

Tributes have been pouring in for Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who has died aged 80 (many of which you can read here).

And along with all the many, many moving tributes, there were also some wonderful stories about the great man, and this one is up there with the best.

It was told by Keith Richards in his autobiography and shared by @dalykyle over on Twitter.

<> The best Charlie Watts story, courtesy of Keith Richards: pic.twitter.com/pEycNN9bKx — Kyle Daly (@dalykyle) August 24, 2021

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Mick Jagger sliding off a silver platter of smoked salmon. What a visual and an amazing story. — Ellencd (@ellen51658) August 24, 2021

Huge fan of Keith Richards being like “lol” until he realized “oh shit wait I need that jacket” — Waltz of the 101st Bloodborne (@antitractionist) August 24, 2021

My favorite part of the story was when Keith puts Charlie’s punch into drumming terms, “balance and timing” — Matt Shirley (@MattorShirley) August 24, 2021

Charlie Watts punching Mick Jagger and saying, “you’re MY singer” will always be my guy. RIP to a man who knew his substantial value. pic.twitter.com/WG28oRVwNI — Mary Dixon (@MaryLDixon) August 24, 2021

“I’m not your drummer. You’re my singer.” Charlie Watts to Mick Jagger. 💔 pic.twitter.com/L5syQ20sjJ — Christa de Mayo (@ChristadeMayo) August 24, 2021

