Celebrity

People love this Charlie Watts story when Mick Jagger called him ‘my drummer’

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 25th, 2021

Tributes have been pouring in for Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who has died aged 80 (many of which you can read here).

And along with all the many, many moving tributes, there were also some wonderful stories about the great man, and this one is up there with the best.

It was told by Keith Richards in his autobiography and shared by @dalykyle over on Twitter.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

READ MORE

Tributes flood in for the Rolling Stones drummer, Charlie Watts, after his death at 80

Source Twitter @dalykyle Image YouTube

More from the Poke