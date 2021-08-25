News

Brexit has made McDonald’s run out of milkshake and it’s the last straw

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 25th, 2021

There are nowhere near enough working lorry drivers in the UK, which has been causing shortages in shops and restaurants, simply because produce can’t be transported in the required quantities.

Government sources and some news outlets have been suggesting several factors might be behind the shortfall, including Covid, retirement and Brexit – except other countries also have Covid and retirement, but they don’t have a lorry driver shortage.

Somebody call Scooby Doo and the gang – we’ve got a mystery on our hands.

The latest casualty of the crisis is McDonald’s milkshakes and bottled drinks.

It caught people’s attention – and these reactions caught ours.

Chris Boyd reminded us of one of life’s inalienable truths.

On the plus side, at least Kent can’t be a lorry park with an open sewerage system if there aren’t any lorries. Finally – a Brexit bonus.

