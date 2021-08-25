Brexit has made McDonald’s run out of milkshake and it’s the last straw

News

There are nowhere near enough working lorry drivers in the UK, which has been causing shortages in shops and restaurants, simply because produce can’t be transported in the required quantities.

New visas urged to tackle EU lorry driver shortage (BBC) #Brexit https://t.co/Nf8fsV2RBA — Michael Carty (@MJCarty) August 21, 2021

Government sources and some news outlets have been suggesting several factors might be behind the shortfall, including Covid, retirement and Brexit – except other countries also have Covid and retirement, but they don’t have a lorry driver shortage.

Somebody call Scooby Doo and the gang – we’ve got a mystery on our hands.

The latest casualty of the crisis is McDonald’s milkshakes and bottled drinks.

Lorry driver shortage hits McDonald's milkshakeshttps://t.co/N1PUnQJWwy — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) August 24, 2021

It caught people’s attention – and these reactions caught ours.

1.

Now we know why Farage was so pro-Brexit: he just didn’t want to get covered in milkshake again. — Polly (@Paper_Polly) August 24, 2021

2.

🎵My 🧋Brexit🧋 wasn't meant to be this hard. 😭

Now they're like… ''There's nothing in stores.''

Yeah they're like… "We warned you before"

F*** the EU… We hold all the cards! 🎵#Mcdonalds #Milkshake pic.twitter.com/RWB83jvj4B — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) August 24, 2021

3.

▪️Fishing, farming, haulage devastated

▪️NI peace threatened

▪️Empty supermarket shelves

▪️Pubs with no beer

▪️Restaurants with no supplies or staff

▪️Food rotting on farms

▪️Firms asking to use prisoners as staff Thank God we took back control https://t.co/mWJdhyH6mK — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 24, 2021

4.

Goes to McDonalds: "Hi can I have a milkshake please?" "Sorry we're out but we do have a McSovereignty!"#McDonalds #BrexitFoodShortages #r4today — Marie-Ann *Followed by 99k Anti-Tories* (@MarieAnnUK) August 24, 2021

5.

"You can't move freely around Europe anymore"

Brexit voter: Don't give a shit "Billions lost in E.U funding"

Brexit voter: So? "McDonald's have ran out of milkshakes"

Brexit voter: THIS IS A FUCKIN' SCANDAL! I DIDN'T VOTE FOR THIS!!! — joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 24, 2021

6.

McDonalds has run out of milkshakes and is that because of #BrexitFoodShortages or because Nigel Farage is out and about — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 24, 2021

7.

I’m old enough to remember when McDonalds had milkshakes and when our country wasn’t an international embarrassment. — Mike Chamberlain 💙 (@mikechamberlain) August 24, 2021

8.

Singer Kelis also reporting that she's currently only able to bring around 50% of the boys to the yard due to the current supply chain issues.#McDonalds https://t.co/c19G6a8a1c — Gene McGurk (@magawk) August 24, 2021

9.

People asking where the fries are, like they didn't hear all the pre Brexit warnings or read the reports of farmers having no seasonal labour, so crops are being left to rot in the fields. #McDonalds #McBrexit pic.twitter.com/fUx23HBtO8 — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) August 24, 2021

10.

My Brexit trapped all the trucks in the yard.https://t.co/9VLqj9760o — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 24, 2021

11.

Alexa, find me an apposite image which describes someone who doesn't believe McDonald's milkshake shortages are due to brexit.#BrexitFoodShortages pic.twitter.com/Qw0BRPDYIJ — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) August 24, 2021

12.

Clearly, we need to sort out this milkshake shortage urgently, if only for the comedy value. #Milkshake #milkshaking #mcdonalds pic.twitter.com/cfAHq2LqCy — Mike Bealing (@Sillytees) August 24, 2021

Chris Boyd reminded us of one of life’s inalienable truths.

this is bad but "the machine doesn't work" has been the standard response in most mcdonalds since about 1997 https://t.co/YnOHUsmbQf — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) August 24, 2021

On the plus side, at least Kent can’t be a lorry park with an open sewerage system if there aren’t any lorries. Finally – a Brexit bonus.

