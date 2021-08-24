This strongman’s response to all those ‘dumb’ taunts is the perfect final word

Videos

Even if you know what’s coming – you probably know what’s coming – this still made us smile, this strongman’s perfect riposte to all those ‘dumb’ taunts which has just gone viral on Imgur.

And the internet was divided between people who’d seen this sort of thing too many times already, and people who enjoyed it anyway.

‘People need to stop doing this already.’

800lbJeezuz

‘This is literally my first time seeing this meme in any form, y’all are terminally online and need to chill out.’

ItsRealTalk

‘I’m seeing a lot of negative replies to these, but, I’m sorry, I laugh at each one! Maybe it’s the expression, or paper, but cracks me up!’

Coerulea

Source Imgur