News

Sir Ian Botham has been made a trade envoy and people are totally stumped

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 24th, 2021

On Monday, the government revealed its new trade envoys, who will help the UK grab all those new post-Brexit opportunities and herald the era of the sunlit uplands.

Among those charged with boosting the future of the Great British economy is the safe and expert pair of hands of *checks notes* cricketer, Brexiter and the wholesome face of Shredded Wheat, Sir Ian Botham.

Here’s how Liz Truss made the announcement.

Angela Rayner voiced just one of the reasons people weren’t entirely happy with Botham’s selection.

There were plenty more.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Count Binface had this apt conclusion.

Howzat.

READ MORE

Ian Botham goes full ‘accidental Partridge’ with 5 Live interview about giving pheasants to food banks

Source Liz Truss Image Screengrab

More from the Poke