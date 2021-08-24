Sir Ian Botham has been made a trade envoy and people are totally stumped

News

On Monday, the government revealed its new trade envoys, who will help the UK grab all those new post-Brexit opportunities and herald the era of the sunlit uplands.

Among those charged with boosting the future of the Great British economy is the safe and expert pair of hands of *checks notes* cricketer, Brexiter and the wholesome face of Shredded Wheat, Sir Ian Botham.

Here’s how Liz Truss made the announcement.

Angela Rayner voiced just one of the reasons people weren’t entirely happy with Botham’s selection.

Tory hypocrisy latest: England footballer Marcus Rashford should stick to football and not get involved in politics when he tries to make sure kids don't go hungry. But former England cricketer Ian Botham should get involved in politics & is appointed a government trade envoy. — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) August 23, 2021

There were plenty more.

1.

When I was 9 years old this man was my hero, but even at that tender age I had a niggling sense that he might not be the best choice of person to identify investment opportunities and maximise bilateral trade https://t.co/vlheUBJ853 — Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) August 23, 2021

2.

".. and then he said he was making Ian Botham a trade envoy" pic.twitter.com/zzb4NsZkJK — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 23, 2021

3.

In today’s episode of Totally Normal Country: https://t.co/ygmptRk3zN — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 23, 2021

4.

Up next Eddie the Eagle Edwards to become Governor of the Bank of England. https://t.co/GvF0lb4tot — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 23, 2021

5.

Tune in next week, when Matt Le Tissier will have a go at being Attorney General. https://t.co/gOFQ7w7DtD — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) August 23, 2021

6.

A PM with no skill or experience appointed Truss, despite her lack of skill or experience. Of course she appointed trade envoys with no skill or experience. Being qualified is not required. Being a Brexiter mate is. An ever-longer, well-paid human centipede of incompetence. ~AA https://t.co/cMmcX1wDFy — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) August 23, 2021

7.

This is what happens when you shut the door on anyone who thinks Brexit was a bad idea You’re left with a pool of people so tiny That you make senseless appointment like this https://t.co/Dfxi0mKr2V — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) August 23, 2021

8.

What a load of bullshit https://t.co/4P7sziDAjg — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) August 23, 2021

9.

Congratulations that's quite an achievement, replacing Prince Andrew with someone with even less credibility. 🤦 #BrexitShambles https://t.co/gRhJsBlbjw — Marie-Ann *Followed by 99k Anti-Tories* (@MarieAnnUK) August 23, 2021

10.

Government appointments to be announced this week:

Monday – Ian Botham, Trade Envoy

Tuesday – Judy Finnigan, Head of Ofgem

Wednesday – Bananarama, Attorneys General

Thursday – Timmy Mallet, Black Rod

Friday – Wolf from Gladiators, UN Ambassador — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 23, 2021

11.

thinking of starting a new career as a Government Trade Envoy it says here the qualifications are absolutely fuck all👍 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 23, 2021

12.

A tenner says Rolf Harris made the shortlist. https://t.co/6mhRajea4u — Esyllt Sears (@EsylltMair) August 23, 2021

13.

Delighted beefy Botham has joined our team to really sell the UK as a global brand. I'm told Geoff Boycott's acceptance as ambassador for Women's rights is also imminent! — Not Andrea Jenkyns MP (@BlandreaJ) August 23, 2021

14.

It's all so very "What Would Donald Trump Do?" He would announce the appointment of a risible candidate to be trade envoy to distract from the catastrophic handling of Afghanistan by Bodger and angular tetchy humanoid Dominic 'Deckchair' Raab. It worked. — nick abbot (@NIAbbot) August 23, 2021

Count Binface had this apt conclusion.

The Conservatives: turning international trade to Ashes. https://t.co/sFEoxDNaue — Count Binface (@CountBinface) August 23, 2021

Howzat.

READ MORE

Ian Botham goes full ‘accidental Partridge’ with 5 Live interview about giving pheasants to food banks

Source Liz Truss Image Screengrab