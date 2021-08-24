Entertainment

The Guy Who Decides Clocks might just break your brain a little

Poke Staff. Updated August 24th, 2021

The hilarious Jimmy Rees has taken on the topic of the clock as only he could, and it looks like The Guy Who Decides has finally broken the long-suffering Jason.

“some never will Jason!” was ultimate chaotic energy 😂
Charlotte Armstrong

I’ve never realised how ridiculous clocks are until I saw this 😂😂
Benny

And as Kate J so accurately observed –

“You’ve finally done it Sir – you’ve broken Jason 😔”

You can also follow Jimmy on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram to catch all of his excellent sketches.

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab, Jon Tyson on Unsplash

