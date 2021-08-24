The Guy Who Decides Clocks might just break your brain a little
The hilarious Jimmy Rees has taken on the topic of the clock as only he could, and it looks like The Guy Who Decides has finally broken the long-suffering Jason.
“some never will Jason!” was ultimate chaotic energy 😂
Charlotte Armstrong
I’ve never realised how ridiculous clocks are until I saw this 😂😂
Benny
And as Kate J so accurately observed –
“You’ve finally done it Sir – you’ve broken Jason 😔”
Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab, Jon Tyson on Unsplash
