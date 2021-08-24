Fox News’s rapid reverse ferret on vaccine approval will have you facepalming into next week

Videos

Not exactly the first time you’ll be shaking your head at Fox News, but it might be the most recent.

It’s an exchange between two Fox presenters, Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer, and paediatrician and former testing czar Brett Giroir about Pfizer’s Covid vaccine which has just given full regulatory approval in the US.

It went viral after it was shared by @atrupar on Twitter.

Fox News on FDA’s approval of Pfizer vaccine: Was it rushed? *40 seconds pass* What took so long? pic.twitter.com/Id8NVmXKzI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2021

The very definition of moving the goalposts, here are our favourite things people said about it.

Incredible: Fox Host 1: Was it rushed

Fox Host 2: What too so long This network, aside from being insane, literally makes you stupider by the moment. https://t.co/t192M7th9a — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 23, 2021

It’s simultaneously too fast and not fast enough. Schrodinger’s vaccine approval. — John Smith (@GOP_U) August 23, 2021

This is Fox News in its purest form. https://t.co/pI1nF9XRMP — John Lutz (@ShutupLutz) August 23, 2021

In order to operate like this, you have to believe your viewers only live in 30 second increments and can’t remember anything that happened a minute ago. — Chris Rongey (@ChrisRongey) August 23, 2021

Only Fox News could criticize Covid19 vaccines for being rushed but not arriving fast enough in a span of literally 40 seconds. https://t.co/QyxiP3wamu — Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) August 23, 2021

Fox is fluent in double speak. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 23, 2021

Gaslighting cognitive dissonance so breathtaking it really has to be seen, rather than simply heard about. https://t.co/VotwYHkQv7 — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) August 23, 2021

Source Twitter @atrupar H/T Indy100