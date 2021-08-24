News

Boris Johnson may have broken the Ministerial Code, and people are shocked – shocked, I tell you!

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 24th, 2021

An investigation by Business Insider has obtained evidence that Boris Johnson broke the Ministerial Code – again – when he used the prime ministerial plane to fly to Hartlepool, to campaign in the by-election.

The journalist responsible, Henry Dyer, posted a thread of key points. We highly recommend you read it all, along with his article, but here are some highlights.

Angela Rayner has written to the independent adviser on ministerial standards to demand an inquiry into the incident.

Tweeters shared their thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Perhaps the code itself needs an update.

