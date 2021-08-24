Boris Johnson may have broken the Ministerial Code, and people are shocked – shocked, I tell you!

News

An investigation by Business Insider has obtained evidence that Boris Johnson broke the Ministerial Code – again – when he used the prime ministerial plane to fly to Hartlepool, to campaign in the by-election.

The journalist responsible, Henry Dyer, posted a thread of key points. We highly recommend you read it all, along with his article, but here are some highlights.

EXCL: Boris Johnson in breach of ministerial code after using public funds to fly to Hartlepool to campaign in by-election, Conservative spending return suggests. Labour's @AngelaRayner demanding investigation by Lord Geidt/Simon Casehttps://t.co/oPXjXpJy4i — Henry Dyer (@Direthoughts) August 23, 2021

The Conservative Party's spending return for the by-election says the party spent "nil" on transport. But Johnson flew to the NE for an official visit and to campaign. Ministerial Code says if mixed visit, costs must be split between gvmt and party.https://t.co/oPXjXpJy4i — Henry Dyer (@Direthoughts) August 23, 2021

Angela Rayner has written to the independent adviser on ministerial standards to demand an inquiry into the incident.

It appears that the Prime Minister has broken the Ministerial Code, again, by using taxpayers’ money to fund a Conservative Party campaigning visit on his private plane. He treats the rules with contempt and thinks they don’t apply to him. https://t.co/3uFSRxek3I — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) August 23, 2021

Tweeters shared their thoughts.

Don't worry, I'll make sure that this is fully investigated before deciding that no further action is required. https://t.co/T30W26r0CP — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 23, 2021

Imagine flying to Hartlepool. It's not in a remote region of South America – it has an effin train station and everything https://t.co/mao1A3drQJ — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) August 23, 2021

When you're accused of breaching the ministerial code but remember you're the "ultimate arbiter" of it. https://t.co/khzOQPvSmW pic.twitter.com/XsIC5RsKrC — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) August 23, 2021

I see Boris Johnson has broken the ministerial code. Again. Can’t wait to see what happens about that. *sucks teeth* — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) August 23, 2021

Looking forward to absolutely nothing happening as a result of this https://t.co/e9u18Ro8U6 — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) August 23, 2021

He’s done it again He’s broken ministerial code This time by using Govt funds to pay for his London to Teeside jet so he could do party campaigning Can’t wait for the consequences

https://t.co/zGDBctMLc1 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) August 23, 2021

🚨 | NEW: Downing Street do not believe Boris Johnson broke the ministerial code by using taxpayers money to jet to Hartlepool to campaign for the Tories, as they say the PM can use his official cars for whatever, despite a car not being a plane Via @BusinessInsider — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) August 23, 2021

Whenever the Tories breach the Ministerial Code, remember how they perceive it. pic.twitter.com/744fspIqWJ — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) August 23, 2021

It’s not just using taxpayers’ money for a campaign trip. It’s not just breaking the ministerial code. It’s that the host of the COP26 climate conference takes a plane to Hartlepool, just as he took one to Cornwall for the G7 He is the very worst person https://t.co/UAbxaSxbsu — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 23, 2021

Perhaps the code itself needs an update.

Starting to think the Ministerial Code is not fit for purpose! https://t.co/9jLuG5GJ7h — Dianne Bancroft (@DianneBancroft) August 23, 2021

The verdict on whether Boris Johnson broke the ministerial code will be decided by …Boris Johnson

