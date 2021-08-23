13 hilarious takedowns of the televangelist who claims God can’t hear prayers through a mask

Celebrity

You’d think being charged with mail fraud and conspiring to defraud the public – not to mention having an affair with the church secretary – might just end the career of a televangelist, but Jim Bakker lived to grift another day.

If that didn’t finish him off, it’s highly unlikely that the faithful will desert him for *checks notes* suggesting that God can’t do something regularly accomplished by your average shop assistant.

“How can you go to church and pray when you’re wearing a mask? Do you think God can hear your prayers through a mask?”

—- Televangelist Jim Bakker — Deacon Blues (@DeaconBlues0) August 20, 2021

Of course, much piss was taken – of Bakker, not God.

1.

no worries, anti-vaxxers don't really start praying to God until they're on a ventilator https://t.co/CG3gZYYNVr — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) August 22, 2021

2.

Well, it’s true, God has been a little hard of hearing on occasion. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) August 21, 2021

3.

I refuse to believe that God doesn’t hear Spider-man’s prayers. https://t.co/KH1IBzEXyz — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 22, 2021

4.

One way to know you're not praying to God is he can't hear through a mask. The cashier at CVS can hear me through my mask. https://t.co/2QWOTwBJsI — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) August 22, 2021

5.

Yes, I do…God is of the Spirit, not the Body or the Mask… https://t.co/ZCsxmWSRms — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) August 21, 2021

6.

I guess omnipotent, omniscient, and omnipresent don't mean what I thought they meant. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) August 21, 2021

7.

What's Jim Bakker's latest scam, a microphone so God can hear you through your mask? Only $599 plus shipping, can pay in 5 easy payments? Who prays out loud, anyway? I thought God could hear the prayers from your heart. — Virginia Loughner (@VirginiaLoughn1) August 20, 2021

8.

If God dont got Earth’s number blocked by now, I dont know what he’s doing https://t.co/Phoy2cXCxo — And Solo💯🇳🇬 (@and1grad) August 21, 2021

9.

God can hear you from inside a whale but a surgical mask has an incredible muffling effect https://t.co/qGh3VnqDha — Dylan (@DylPar252) August 21, 2021

10.

Nobody loves telling god what he can and can’t do more than American evangelicals https://t.co/rYbsUTR6de — Jess Zimmerman (@j_zimms) August 21, 2021

11.

Jim Bakker: My omnipotent God is the almighty creator of heaven and earth. Also Jim Bakker: My God can be stopped by a piece of cotton and two nylon strings. https://t.co/QHqDrIqQBG — Jess Schafroth (@JessSchafroth) August 21, 2021

12.

Underreported: Jim Bakker actually tried praying with the mask on and the Voice in his head barked, "Speak up, you stupid bastard!". — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 21, 2021

13.

Apparently a virus can get through a thin layer of fabric but the omnipotent Creator of all things can't? I'm confused. https://t.co/aVUKPYEGFU — Bobb (@bobb4jesus) August 22, 2021

In conclusion –

I can't imagine believing in a higher power that lacks the perception of Alexa. https://t.co/532s8FTZYT — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) August 22, 2021

This televangelist's rant works so much better with a heavy metal backing track

