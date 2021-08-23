This pub name from The Simpsons took a brutally funny stab at the UK
Over on the r/unitedkingdom subreddit, u/KamikazeChief has shared a picture of a pub used in the ‘7 Beer Itch’ episode of the Simpsons. It’s a brutal but hilarious summary of Brexit.
In a wider version, we can see the union flag – hung the wrong way around.
And people say the Simpsons has lost its satirical edge.
MGD109
Formerly the “Prince Andrew”
Shas_Erra
It’s more of a commentary than satire
I_Like_Big_Budds
Cue the “THATS IT LADS BOYCOTT THE SIMPSONS, LETS GO BACK TO BRITISH CARTOONS!”
ElementMoon
A Redditor named u/pajamakitten had a question.
Will that swan face criminal charges for hurting itself? It is damaging the Queen’s property after all.
Only if someone grasses them up.
