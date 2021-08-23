News

Raab claims the PM said he could stay on holiday as Kabul fell

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 23rd, 2021

The Dominic Raab saga continues, with the Foreign Secretary still refusing to jump and Boris Johnson showing no inclination to push him.

Here’s the potted catch-up – or ‘Previously on Shit’s Crete‘ –

Raab came under fire for staying on holiday in Crete after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

Reports followed that he had refused to make a call to try and help evacuate interpreters who had worked with the US and the UK, and would therefore be in great danger under the new regime.

It was initially suggested that Raab had delegated the call to a junior member of the FO, but later revealed that the call hadn’t, in fact, been made.

The political soap opera has provided ample fodder for Twitter’s news watchers.

Tory MPs leapt to his defence, with claims like these –

It didn’t escape people’s notice.

At the weekend, new information came to light about why the Foreign Secretary felt justified in continuing his holiday after being asked to return to deal with the developing crisis.

Bold of him to go with the old ‘a bigger boy made me do it’ defence. Here’s how Twitter reacted to it.

While it looks like the PM can’t sack the Foreign Secretary because he was the one who told him to stay at his luxury resort, there could be another reason.

