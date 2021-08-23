The Proud Boys accidentally smoke-bombed themselves in a supermarket car park – the only 5 brutal takedowns you need

News

The Proud Boys is an American far-right, violent, all-male organisation, or – to use the correct geopolitical technical terminology – a gang of w*nkers.

At the weekend, one of their rallies turned into a gunfight when a Proud Boy fired at antifascist protesters, who shot back – this being the US.

Major clash between Proud Boys and Antifa happening now on 122nd in Portland Pepper spray and airsoft deployed, fighting ongoing in the streets pic.twitter.com/z7V584qMuQ — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 22, 2021

There were no reports of gunshot injuries after the incident.

However, the Boys’ pride may have taken a hit, after they misjudged a smoke bomb they let off in the car park of a KMart – a cheap supermarket. The language is NSFW.

The Proud Boys are now reduced to hanging out in the parking lot of an abandoned KMart, and they just accidentally smoke bombed themselves: pic.twitter.com/cKfuzeVFqL — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 22, 2021

These five burns absolutely nailed it.

1.

The reviews for Braveheart 2 aren't as good as for the original. https://t.co/N4yzWXQOmU — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) August 22, 2021

2.

The Proud Boys – right before the smoke bomb pic.twitter.com/x4TgVe48fJ — Southern Belle (@DeloisHollinger) August 22, 2021

3.

To summon a Halloween Store you must first sacrifice several virgins to the ghosts that guard the empty Kmart. https://t.co/iCrZz93kiF — zeddy (@Zeddary) August 22, 2021

4.

Well, the revolution certainly seems to be going well… https://t.co/NnLnOpkWRH — Derf Backderf (@DerfBackderf) August 23, 2021

5.

On a more general note –

They’re called the Proud Boys instead of the Proud People because they can’t get women to come. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 23, 2021

Perhaps next time they plan to set off a smoke bomb, they should wear some sort of mask.

