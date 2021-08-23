The Proud Boys accidentally smoke-bombed themselves in a supermarket car park – the only 5 brutal takedowns you need
The Proud Boys is an American far-right, violent, all-male organisation, or – to use the correct geopolitical technical terminology – a gang of w*nkers.
At the weekend, one of their rallies turned into a gunfight when a Proud Boy fired at antifascist protesters, who shot back – this being the US.
Major clash between Proud Boys and Antifa happening now on 122nd in Portland
Pepper spray and airsoft deployed, fighting ongoing in the streets pic.twitter.com/z7V584qMuQ
— Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 22, 2021
There were no reports of gunshot injuries after the incident.
However, the Boys’ pride may have taken a hit, after they misjudged a smoke bomb they let off in the car park of a KMart – a cheap supermarket. The language is NSFW.
The Proud Boys are now reduced to hanging out in the parking lot of an abandoned KMart, and they just accidentally smoke bombed themselves:
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 22, 2021
Glorious (sips Bellini) https://t.co/DaIGAJXtCZ
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 23, 2021
These five burns absolutely nailed it.
1.
The reviews for Braveheart 2 aren't as good as for the original. https://t.co/N4yzWXQOmU
— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) August 22, 2021
2.
The Proud Boys – right before the smoke bomb pic.twitter.com/x4TgVe48fJ
— Southern Belle (@DeloisHollinger) August 22, 2021
3.
To summon a Halloween Store you must first sacrifice several virgins to the ghosts that guard the empty Kmart. https://t.co/iCrZz93kiF
— zeddy (@Zeddary) August 22, 2021
4.
Well, the revolution certainly seems to be going well… https://t.co/NnLnOpkWRH
— Derf Backderf (@DerfBackderf) August 23, 2021
5.
The Cloud Boys https://t.co/8VcbHtuXxL
— KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) August 22, 2021
On a more general note –
They’re called the Proud Boys instead of the Proud People because they can’t get women to come.
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 23, 2021
Perhaps next time they plan to set off a smoke bomb, they should wear some sort of mask.
READ MORE
Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacists – only 7 responses you need
Source The Palmer Report Image The Palmer Report
More from the Poke
Donald Trump says he asked a 5-year-old what to do in Afghanistan and the jokes wrote themselves
This hospital’s hilarious spelling mistake is making everyone’s day better (and took us far too long to spot it)