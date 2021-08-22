What’s the worst possible song that someone can play during a funeral? 21 best/worst suggestions
Over on r/AskReddit, someone named u/j_yan has been pondering one of those difficult questions we’ll probably all face at some point – how can you utterly ruin a funeral with your music choice?
‘What’s the worst possible song that someone can play during a funeral?’
Redditors came up with the goods.
1.
Happy – Pharrell Williams
WaVe5455
2.
Ha Ha You’re Dead by Green Day
ItsDrev
3.
Ding dong the witch is dead
mikkeldaman
4.
Highway to hell
Venomakis
5.
Stayin Alive
Frequent_Unit_8420
6.
Its the final countdown
Afflicted9661
7.
Another one bites the dust
ACK_6167
8.
Burn baby burn, disco inferno!
Limp-Muffin3003
9.
Thriller, Michael Iackson
mambomak
10.
Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go
a1962wolfie
11.
Let The Bodies Hit The Floor
BrooklynBookworm
