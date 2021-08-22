Pics

What’s the worst possible song that someone can play during a funeral? 21 best/worst suggestions

Poke Staff. Updated August 23rd, 2021

Over on r/AskReddit, someone named u/j_yan has been pondering one of those difficult questions we’ll probably all face at some point – how can you utterly ruin a funeral with your music choice?

‘What’s the worst possible song that someone can play during a funeral?’

Redditors came up with the goods.

1.

Happy – Pharrell Williams
WaVe5455


2.

Ha Ha You’re Dead by Green Day
ItsDrev

3.

Ding dong the witch is dead
mikkeldaman

4.

Highway to hell
Venomakis

5.

Stayin Alive
Frequent_Unit_8420


6.

Its the final countdown
Afflicted9661

7.

Another one bites the dust
ACK_6167

8.

Burn baby burn, disco inferno!
Limp-Muffin3003

9.

Thriller, Michael Iackson
mambomak

10.

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go
a1962wolfie

11.

Let The Bodies Hit The Floor
BrooklynBookworm

