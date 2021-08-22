What’s the worst possible song that someone can play during a funeral? 21 best/worst suggestions

Pics

Over on r/AskReddit, someone named u/j_yan has been pondering one of those difficult questions we’ll probably all face at some point – how can you utterly ruin a funeral with your music choice?

‘What’s the worst possible song that someone can play during a funeral?’

Redditors came up with the goods.

1.

Happy – Pharrell Williams

WaVe5455



2.

Ha Ha You’re Dead by Green Day

ItsDrev

3.

Ding dong the witch is dead

mikkeldaman

4.

Highway to hell

Venomakis

5.

Stayin Alive

Frequent_Unit_8420



6.

Its the final countdown

Afflicted9661

7.

Another one bites the dust

ACK_6167

8.

Burn baby burn, disco inferno!

Limp-Muffin3003

9.

Thriller, Michael Iackson

mambomak

10.

Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go

a1962wolfie

11.