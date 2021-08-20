Twitter has been punning about mythology – 22 instant classics

Popular

Twitter might finally have found something that Boris Johnson could be good at, if he could be bothered trying, because it’s been making puns about classical literary figures and myths.

If you know your Ares from your Hero, this is the meme for you. They’re not all safe for work.

1.

I had a great joke about King Midas and Oedipus meeting up. It was mother-fucking gold. — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) August 19, 2021

2.

I have a joke about Sisyphus but I’m tired of telling it over and over and over and over https://t.co/g1TdWP9l3r — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) August 18, 2021

3.

I have a joke about the Oracle of Delphi but I already know you won’t like it https://t.co/1lTuDlePpc — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) August 19, 2021

4.

I’ve got a joke about Athena but it’s a headache https://t.co/XtbnqKUJjo — 🗽Sydette Cosmic Dreaded Gorgon 🇬🇾 (@Blackamazon) August 18, 2021

5.

I had a joke about the Augean Stables but it was shitty https://t.co/NobdPY5Wyy — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) August 18, 2021

6.

Someone told me a joke about the son of Minos, but it was a load of bull https://t.co/lKEGOnsyjw — 🌲🌲🌲 3am 🌲🌲🌲 (@LadyKalma) August 19, 2021

7.

I have a joke about Atlas, but it doesn’t hold up. https://t.co/VLpUSLJAJ1 — Helen Corcoran (@hcor) August 18, 2021

8.

I'd tell a joke about Oedipus, Medusa, and Prometheus, but I have had it with these motherfucking snakes on these motherfucking chains. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) August 19, 2021

9.

i used to tell a joke about perseus and medusa but everybody just looked on stony-faced https://t.co/Sm6hF9jJAe — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) August 18, 2021

10.

I used to tell a joke about the Sword of Damocles, but the point would go right over people's heads. https://t.co/T5XjJChmjY — Brendan Newton (@BrendanJNewton) August 19, 2021

11.