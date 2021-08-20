Our 25 favourite tweets of the week

Twitter

We’ve been keeping a close eye on funny Twitter, which isn’t always easy when troll Twitter, spam Twitter and pedant Twitter are vying for attention, but we managed it.

This is the result of that scrutiny. You’re welcome.

1.

By day she's a welder. pic.twitter.com/Bxhf3LPI0m — the mostly real sarah graham 🥁 (@66snafu) August 14, 2021

2.

Hillbilly is short for Hilliamwilliam. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) August 15, 2021

3.

have we considered that Dr Oetker and Mr Kipling might be a Jekyll and Hyde situation? — Jamie Fenton (@jjwfenton) August 14, 2021

4.

getting no help from this laundromat attendant pic.twitter.com/3IVpkNZbXr — The Guido Of Russian Hill (@nofriendo) August 16, 2021

5.

Props to anyone who tries to be fashionable in ireland i wore a red beret once in waterford and someone called me super mario — lady of sophistication (@janky_jane) August 15, 2021

6.

Me at the Lorde tour I bought tickets for before I heard the album pic.twitter.com/XsQ8azepNd — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) August 17, 2021

7.

I'm getting my kids in shape for Disney by taking them on long walks; they're getting me ready for Disney by crying and complaining the whole time. — Laura Marie (@lmegordon) August 17, 2021

8.

Scientists have discovered that the perfect amount of sleep for an adult is five more minutes. — The Best Dave you know (@TheFaceOfDave) August 17, 2021

9.

“Where is the tv remote?” *The remote* pic.twitter.com/jELyUOmA1S — KASH PAPII (@northeastpapi) August 16, 2021

10.

I came to get an oil change and the man asked me to pop open the hood and I opened the trunk pic.twitter.com/M66RC0hcUa — Mrs.Bitches (@cathxrine_xo) August 16, 2021

11.

i can’t go on love island cos i would be looking at the camera at mad moments like how they do in the office — bee (@bainduxdenise) August 16, 2021

12.