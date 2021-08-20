Dominic Raab’s solemn phone call photo became a hilarious meme – 28 funny favourites

Politics

The row surrounding Dominic Raab’s initial response to the growing crisis in Afghanistan has intensified after allegations that the phone call he had supposedly left for a junior colleague to make didn’t take place.

🚨 | EXC: Dominic Raab under growing pressure as it emerges crucial phone call delegated to a junior minister never took place pic.twitter.com/aOo43sPLIe — John Stevens (@johnestevens) August 19, 2021

After a meeting with the PM, Raab is still in position as Foreign Secretary and has stated he is not resigning.

Dominic Raab just caught on way into No10, asked if he’s going to resign. This is what he says… pic.twitter.com/v0RS1MFUwQ — Tamara Cohen (@tamcohen) August 19, 2021

It’s like Matt Hancock all over again, with Johnson in the awkward position of being pressed to sack a minister for something he and other government allies have also done.

That’s nice – Dominic Raab is safe tonight. https://t.co/RI2sl7sp9p — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) August 19, 2021

Proper test for the PM…. a sacking would open a huge can of worms on secretaries being competent with their briefs ( Patel, Williamson etc) No sacking and the press will add pressure which will effect the polls…. https://t.co/AWglnv5hN9 — Alexis Conran (@alexisconran) August 19, 2021

Dominic Raab has rejected calls for his resignation, saying he’s still technically on holiday and will deal with work matters on his return. — Henry Mance (@henrymance) August 20, 2021

To soothe the frenzy, Downing Street took decisive action. Oh, wait – no, they didn’t.

What is Downing Street's reaction to criticism of the Foreign Sec for going AWOL while Kabul fell and not returning the calls of his Afghan counterpart? To organise a thing that takes him away from his duties AGAIN. A photo shoot of him looking busy on the phone. Farcical. ~AA pic.twitter.com/ldK4VJzDE4 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) August 19, 2021

Twitter did the only reasonable thing, under the circumstances – it massively took the piss.

1.

Ok so now we’ve established he does know how to use a phone. We can eliminate that line of inquiry. pic.twitter.com/cxNQ0iRqdU — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) August 20, 2021

2.

Oh hello is that China? Look I don't suppose you need a new Foreign Secretary do you? Yes… I am on Linked In. pic.twitter.com/uI4QXccHi6 — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 20, 2021

3.

Minister ‘faces mounting pressure to resign’ photo shoot. Who did it best pic.twitter.com/xmbvaPERNM — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) August 20, 2021

4.

Boris…Boss…help. I think I'm in the Chinese embassy by mistake pic.twitter.com/edxkIY1AEO — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) August 19, 2021

5.

Bit late mate. Unless you're ringing the Prime Minister to resign we're not really bothered about your PR photos of you pretending to be on the phone @DominicRaab. Clear your desk and do us all a favour. pic.twitter.com/5Xrxm9XxZn — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) August 19, 2021

6.

7.

8.

Ooh, nice touch with the two flags, Dom. Denotes the chaotic transfer of soft power in Afghanistan from one country to the other? pic.twitter.com/KSozAz4ruJ — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) August 19, 2021

9.

Dominic Raab takes decisive action, by pretending to do the thing that he failed to do. pic.twitter.com/17bpxkqNfI — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 20, 2021

10.

"It's a COUNTRY!? Are you serious?! I thought it was just some company that did winter coats and dogs with long hair like a sexy lady! Oh ffs this is gonna be a fucking nightmare to sort out. What? Oh yeah, ten-piece Mega Bucket, the one with the Viennetta, yeah ASAP, cheers" pic.twitter.com/OAhQ6eqQxL — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) August 19, 2021

11.

Hello, turd polishers? It’s possible you might just save my life pic.twitter.com/EX0aLweUXv — . (@twlldun) August 20, 2021

12.

I don't know about you guys but I always have a photographer handy when I'm talking on the phone. pic.twitter.com/20kIbiPxPT — joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 20, 2021

13.

"No, no, no… just because there's a Chinese flag flying behind me does not mean this is an old photo that we are sending out to pretend I'm hard at work. I mean, people would notice that, right?"#Afghanistan #r4today @LBC pic.twitter.com/36GbJDwLqG — I Am Incorrigible FCA (@ImIncorrigible) August 20, 2021

14.