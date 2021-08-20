Politics

Dominic Raab’s solemn phone call photo became a hilarious meme – 28 funny favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 20th, 2021

The row surrounding Dominic Raab’s initial response to the growing crisis in Afghanistan has intensified after allegations that the phone call he had supposedly left for a junior colleague to make didn’t take place.

After a meeting with the PM, Raab is still in position as Foreign Secretary and has stated he is not resigning.

It’s like Matt Hancock all over again, with Johnson in the awkward position of being pressed to sack a minister for something he and other government allies have also done.

To soothe the frenzy, Downing Street took decisive action. Oh, wait – no, they didn’t.

Twitter did the only reasonable thing, under the circumstances – it massively took the piss.

