Almost no Tory MPs followed government guidance on masks in the Commons debate – 12 decisive downvotes

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 20th, 2021

Just as has long been the case in the US, the wearing of masks in UK politics has clearly become a matter of left and right, with images from Wednesday’s parliamentary recall showing how deeply the issue cuts along ideological lines.

This is the government’s own current guidance on keeping yourself and others as safe as possible from Covid-19.

Not for the first time, unions with staff working at the Palace of Westminster had to complain about government attitudes to their members’ safety.

This is what tweeters thought of the contrast.

Getting strong echoes of this Boris Johnson quote from just before he tested positive for coronavirus –

“I was at a hospital the other night where I think a few there were actually coronavirus patients and I shook hands with everybody, you’ll be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands.”

If you were wondering whether the guidance on masks is changing …

