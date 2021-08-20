Almost no Tory MPs followed government guidance on masks in the Commons debate – 12 decisive downvotes

News

Just as has long been the case in the US, the wearing of masks in UK politics has clearly become a matter of left and right, with images from Wednesday’s parliamentary recall showing how deeply the issue cuts along ideological lines.

It's not the main point today, but check the masks left vs right. Shocking. pic.twitter.com/zjxgkpJwEv — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) August 18, 2021

These images show the difference in attitudes to masks on either side of the House. 📸 ©UK Parliament/Roger Harris pic.twitter.com/amXHiREcgI — PARLY (@PARLYapp) August 19, 2021

This is the government’s own current guidance on keeping yourself and others as safe as possible from Covid-19.

MPs were told on Monday they would be "strongly encouraged to wear face coverings in the chamber" based on "the current public health risk assessment for parliament".https://t.co/pKg7qoeq0W — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) August 18, 2021

Not for the first time, unions with staff working at the Palace of Westminster had to complain about government attitudes to their members’ safety.

NEW: Parliament's trade unions have written to the Speaker after many MPs chose not to wear masks in yesterday's debate. They say there's been an "uptick" of positive cases among security staff and are calling for clarification of health and safety rules — Esther Webber (@estwebber) August 19, 2021

This is what tweeters thought of the contrast.

1.

This says a lot about the government’s attitude towards covid. Most Tory MPs ignoring their own guidance to wear a mask in a crowded space. How do they expect others to follow the advice if they publicly won’t even do it themselves?https://t.co/v02Sq9ZRFR — Kit Yates (@Kit_Yates_Maths) August 18, 2021

2.

This country summed up in one photo https://t.co/7K5jhuR4Xu — James Moran (@jamesmoran) August 18, 2021

3.

another "fuck the lot of you" and "don't trust the experts" message from the Conservatives as they sit together in a crowded place without masks. To be ruled by such weevil larvae is wretched. pic.twitter.com/mPx8Wozyma — Robin Ince 💙 (@robinince) August 18, 2021

4.

Whitty "I would wear a mask in a crowded space to protect others" Johnson "Yes Yes of course, so would I" Lying twat https://t.co/8UBRaw6VGU — Just An Ordinary Bloke (@Unusual_Times) August 18, 2021

5.

These images show how one side of the house actually cares about others while the other couldn't care less. https://t.co/dBWEreRGD8 — Sarah (@Daisiver29) August 19, 2021

6.

How low we’ve come that you spot Theresa May and Jeremy Hunt and think “Oh yeah the sane ones” — Michael Mills (@call_me_kenneth) August 19, 2021

7.

Francois sitting here thinking about how if Covid comes anywhere near him he’s going to give it an SAS chop pic.twitter.com/QMsKtu8WWH — Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) August 18, 2021

8.

This is just like in thd US GOP and the Dems. Tories courting the Covidiot, Freedum vote https://t.co/DpcxjJc2Nr — Sanjay 💙 #FBPE #FBPA #FBPPR (@SanjayFBPEUK) August 18, 2021

9.

I don’t say this often but can we give Jeremy Hunt a 👏 pic.twitter.com/Cl8WXd5Dhy — Dan Thomas (@dan26wales) August 19, 2021

10.

Jeremy Hunt masked here not because of Covid but because of who he's sitting next to, presumably… pic.twitter.com/hggQbSXpTt — Ed Miller (@edmiller73) August 18, 2021

11.

The bar is literally below sea level for rich white men https://t.co/885jS77HYM — Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) August 19, 2021

12.

Positive cases after this will make an interesting study group! https://t.co/IoRwaigPaA — Derek Gleeson (@Deiricog) August 18, 2021

Getting strong echoes of this Boris Johnson quote from just before he tested positive for coronavirus –

“I was at a hospital the other night where I think a few there were actually coronavirus patients and I shook hands with everybody, you’ll be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands.”

If you were wondering whether the guidance on masks is changing …

Astonishingly, Boris Johnson’s spokesman says the government still expects people to wear masks in crowded indoor spaces, despite not a single member of the government frontbench wearing one in the packed House of Commons this morning. — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) August 18, 2021

