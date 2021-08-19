Our 10 favourite relatable tweets from Classic Dad Moves

Twitter

Clichés tend to become clichés because they contain at least a grain of truth, and that’s why the Classic Dad Moves tweets are so relatable.

They don’t describe all dads and they definitely describe some mums, but that grain of truth is in plain sight.

This is our top ten of their tweets so far.

1.

Dad: *doesn’t want to get any animals* Dad with every animal that you get: pic.twitter.com/WQHLZyVcaj — Classic Dad Moves (@classicdad) April 11, 2021

2.

Dads when they see pants that come with holes in them pic.twitter.com/O9aVqDA1We — Classic Dad Moves (@classicdad) June 16, 2021

3.

Me: *doesn’t hold the flashlight steady* My dad trying to work on the car: pic.twitter.com/IWS8D1BtRr — Classic Dad Moves (@classicdad) April 9, 2021

4.

Dads showing up at the airport 6 hours before their flight pic.twitter.com/3U193MRuNl — Classic Dad Moves (@classicdad) July 21, 2021

5.

How dads walk around the house when you have friends over pic.twitter.com/xYOAs8LKDN — Classic Dad Moves (@classicdad) April 15, 2021

6.

The “wake up the entire neighborhood at 6 a.m.” starter pack pic.twitter.com/vhzYO8kZOd — Classic Dad Moves (@classicdad) May 8, 2021

7.

Dads after you move out and quit leaving the refrigerator door open and that damn bathroom light on pic.twitter.com/e9dzAByWZH — Classic Dad Moves (@classicdad) May 15, 2021

8.

Dads after filling up the tank and then seeing gas is 2 cents cheaper per gallon at a different gas station pic.twitter.com/U7h9gezA4r — Classic Dad Moves (@classicdad) July 2, 2021

9.

Nobody: Dads after paying the bill at a restaurant: pic.twitter.com/4FdrRDUel7 — Classic Dad Moves (@classicdad) January 9, 2020

10.

If your dad doesn’t spend at least 45 minutes trying to find the best parking spot, is he really even a dad? — Classic Dad Moves (@classicdad) August 9, 2021

Of course, there can be only one ultimate dad move.

My dad catches me turning up the thermostat (1994, colorized) pic.twitter.com/wMwPIMcrA2 — Classic Dad Moves (@classicdad) August 14, 2021

