Twitter

Our 10 favourite relatable tweets from Classic Dad Moves

Poke Staff. Updated August 19th, 2021

Clichés tend to become clichés because they contain at least a grain of truth, and that’s why the Classic Dad Moves tweets are so relatable.

They don’t describe all dads and they definitely describe some mums, but that grain of truth is in plain sight.

This is our top ten of their tweets so far.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Of course, there can be only one ultimate dad move.

READ MORE

‘Dads naming boats might be my favourite thing ever’

Source @classicdad Image Lina Kivaka and Lina Kivaka on Pexels

More from the Poke