A prude set themself up for the Comeback of the Day – and it was biblical
Somebody out in the prudosphere decided to use religion to criticise normal human behaviour, and it did not go well.
Here’s what their post said.
And the best response? Played them at their own game.
Amen.
Here are a couple of reactions from appreciative Redditors.
Straight to the point. I love it!
Mrs_Muzzy
Listen to Mat, Mat knew what he was talking about.
IShallPetYourDogo
Or, as u/FellafromPrague so succinctly put it –
“Sextament!”
READ MORE
This comeback to a pro-gun anti-mask pastor is simply divine
Source r/clevercomebacks Image r/clevercomebacks
More from the Poke
Is Matt Hancock getting mobbed by teenage girls on the Tube the new Milifandom?
Tributes flood in after the sad loss of comedian Sean Lock at 58