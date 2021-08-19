Videos

Dinosaurs evolved into birds and now we have Jurassic Park played on rubber chickens

Poke Staff. Updated August 19th, 2021

Experts tell us that the dinosaurs didn’t all die out, but some evolved into birds. A TikTok that reflects that information in the most creative way has gone viral, with more than three million views in a day.

Brace yourself.

@thecritters

Nobody asked for this.

♬ original sound – TheCritters

via GIPHY

Although the animation is the work of @thecritters, the sound comes from the highly original Chickensan on YouTube, who covers all sorts of pieces using rubber chickens. As you do.

TikTok users thought the chicken video was very funky.

Twitter didn’t think it was too shabby, either.

We can’t argue with @thecritters’ answer to this question.

READ MORE

Jurassic Park’s iconic Sam Neill sunglasses moment has been recreated with a hilarious twist

Source @thecritters Image Screengrab, Screengrab

More from the Poke