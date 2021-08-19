Dinosaurs evolved into birds and now we have Jurassic Park played on rubber chickens

Videos

Experts tell us that the dinosaurs didn’t all die out, but some evolved into birds. A TikTok that reflects that information in the most creative way has gone viral, with more than three million views in a day.

Brace yourself.

via GIPHY

Although the animation is the work of @thecritters, the sound comes from the highly original Chickensan on YouTube, who covers all sorts of pieces using rubber chickens. As you do.

TikTok users thought the chicken video was very funky.

Twitter didn’t think it was too shabby, either.

they say dinosaurs evolved into birds pic.twitter.com/fyhX4OSMAk — 🗯 (@samthielman) August 17, 2021

Quoting @TomHoltzPaleo

"Arguably the best thing in the history of Humanity." https://t.co/qKAeOfLFdQ — Filippo Bertozzo, PhD (@Paleofolk) August 18, 2021

They do move in herds *wipes tears* https://t.co/JOMYO16znG — Fabricious (@ArtofFabricious) August 17, 2021

We can’t argue with @thecritters’ answer to this question.

