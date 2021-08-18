‘You snooze, you lose’ perfectly illustrated in 6 seconds

Videos

Over on Reddit, u/DonellaDumbleton has shared this perfect illustration of the concept of ‘You snooze, you lose’ – and it takes slightly less than six seconds.

The look on that dog’s face as it misses out on the popcorn is the very epitome of disappointment.

As u/intercityxpress added –

“There is no curse in Elvish, Entish or the tongues of dogs for this treachery.”

Source r/WatchPeopleDieInside Image Screengrab