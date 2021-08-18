Tributes flood in after the sad loss of comedian Sean Lock at 58

Celebrity

Comedy fans are in shock after news broke of the death from cancer of the popular comedian and actor, Sean Lock, at the age of 58.

His 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown co-stars were among literally thousands of people paying tribute to him on Twitter.

Brutal news about Sean Lock today.

I loved him. I’m watching clips of him right now – laughing & crying. I’ll miss him so much. — Jimmy Carr (@jimmycarr) August 18, 2021

I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice. pic.twitter.com/4ZH8HRQrIU — Jon Richardson (@RonJichardson) August 18, 2021

I wish I had the words to describe the exceptional man that was Sean Lock. But today I don’t, and I think he might have liked it that way. — Susie Dent 💙 (@susie_dent) August 18, 2021

The Sean Lock news has made me very sad. Of course his stand up and panel show work was exemplary but 15 Storeys High is a truly beautiful thing. I’ll really miss working with him and trying to make him laugh. A sad day for comedy. — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) August 18, 2021

Over 15 years producing '8 Out Of 10 Cats' Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends #RIPSean — Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 18, 2021

Oh.

Sean Lock.

A giantly funny and utterly lovely man. Will be massively missed. pic.twitter.com/KS2WKCzxg4 — Dawn French 💙🔴🏳️‍🌈 (@Dawn_French) August 18, 2021

Sean was a comedic giant and one of the kindest men. His comic mind was incomparable and his rants were exquisite. He had time for everyone, and treated me exactly the same, from when I was a researcher to when I became an overly excitable teammate. I’ll miss you Sean ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kI6QBEr0hu — Rosie Jones (@josierones) August 18, 2021

I will leave it to others who knew Sean Lock better to pay more eloquent tribute. But the scale of the grief today will illustrate how revered he was within comedy. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) August 18, 2021

So sad about Sean Lock. He was such a special comedian. One of the quickest, most naturally witty people I’ve ever worked with. Worlds a less funny place without him. RIP. — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) August 18, 2021

Devastated to hear about Sean Lock. He toured with Newman and Baddiel on our last show together. One of the funniest men I ever knew. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) August 18, 2021

Heart broken to hear about the passing of Sean Lock. Wonderful human being and easily one of the funniest on and off the stage. Love that he shunned social media and remained aloof from petty squabbles. Devastating loss. pic.twitter.com/sU3A8D57dC — Omid Djalili (@omid9) August 18, 2021

Sean Lock off stage, sitting telling you a story that will make you laugh so hard it hurts your kidneys, is the best experience anyone can have. — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) August 18, 2021

Oh no, what horrible news… I think it safe to say that the best episodes of QI that I was involved with were always the ones where Sean Lock was a guest. Such complete brilliance in every comic direction. What a loss. My heart goes out to his family. — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) August 18, 2021

I can't think of a comedian more universally revered and loved by the comedy community at all levels. He was an incredible inspiration for a lot of us who first started watching TV comedy as teenagers. Absolutely heartbreaking, RIP Sean Lock. — Ken Cheng twitch.tv/kenchengcomedy (@kenchengcomedy) August 18, 2021

With the passing of Sean Lock we have lost the best of the best.He made me laugh like few others do.A massive talent who made stand up look effortless and approached his illness in the same no nonsense way he approached life.A great loss. — Ross Noble (@realrossnoble) August 18, 2021

So sad to hear about Sean Lock. He was one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. 15 Stories High was was absolute genius. I’ll miss him so much. — Diane Morgan (@missdianemorgan) August 18, 2021

Just heard that Sean Lock has died. The usual form of words is well known in such circumstances but honestly I can hardly bring myself to write them. This feels too absurd to be true. Utterly, utterly horrific. Like opening the front door to the find that the street has gone. — simon evans (@TheSimonEvans) August 18, 2021

I first saw Sean Lock live at a Bristol comedy club in mid 90s and remember laughing so hard my stomach actually ached. RIP to an hilarious man taken far too soon. — Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) August 18, 2021

