Ted Hastings doing snooker commentary is the Overdub of the Month

Comedian Matt Highton has a real gift for taking familiar elements of film and TV and turning them into impressive, fascinating and funny content.

For example, he has recreated the opening credits of many TV favourites, using nothing more than stock footage.

It nearly killed me, but here it is: The intro to Buffy the Vampire Slayer recreated using only stock footage. pic.twitter.com/E8ilqTOmIm — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) May 19, 2020

He also overdubs familiar scenes to create special moments like this.

Lord of the Rings but the Eye of Sauron has a little mouth. pic.twitter.com/XPzE6521HF — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) June 30, 2021

Matt recently matched up snooker player John Higgins with the iconic words of Line of Duty’s Ted Hastings, and this is how that worked out.

This was his reasoning.

A while ago I thought Line of Duty's Ted Hastings would be perfect for snooker commentary. Well here he is over a John Higgins shot and I think I was right. pic.twitter.com/BaEyBTRWGP — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) August 16, 2021

We absolutely agree, and so did these people.

We would definitely watch the snooker if Adrian Dunbar signed up to do the commentary.

This needs to happen! Let's start a campaign to get Ted Hastings commenting on the snooker 🤣 #LineOfDuty https://t.co/OePLjkZ3Mp — Margot 🇪🇺🇬🇧 #FBPE #FBNHS (@iampetmutton) August 16, 2021

Follow Matt, so you don’t miss any gems like this.

Source Matt Highton Image Screengrab, Screengrab