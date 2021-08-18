Entertainment

Ted Hastings doing snooker commentary is the Overdub of the Month

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 18th, 2021

Comedian Matt Highton has a real gift for taking familiar elements of film and TV and turning them into impressive, fascinating and funny content.

For example, he has recreated the opening credits of many TV favourites, using nothing more than stock footage.

He also overdubs familiar scenes to create special moments like this.

Matt recently matched up snooker player John Higgins with the iconic words of Line of Duty’s Ted Hastings, and this is how that worked out.

This was his reasoning.

We absolutely agree, and so did these people.

We would definitely watch the snooker if Adrian Dunbar signed up to do the commentary.

Follow Matt, so you don’t miss any gems like this.

