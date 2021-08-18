Laurence Fox shared his thoughts on hard men and got dragged even harder
Sometimes, a person tweets something that makes us wonder whether they have any idea how social media works, because they might as well have painted a giant target on their own digital back.
This time, that person is former actor, attempted singer and failed political candidate, Laurence Fox.
Sir – this is a Wendy’s.
Twitter took many, many shots at the self-imposed target – and they weren’t all safe for work.
1.
I agree with Laurence Fox. Hard men make good times, and we need more hard men pic.twitter.com/9VmzZq2ZxH
— Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) August 17, 2021
2.
Worst Grindr bio ever. https://t.co/odH3N5evmL
— David Paisley (@DavidPaisley) August 17, 2021
3.
[man in pornography store, trying to remember the name of his favourite pornography]: https://t.co/19Ts8e8aPE
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 17, 2021
4.
Laurence Fox being the new face of Grindr was something I'm not sure any of us saw coming🧐🙃 pic.twitter.com/uSGhL9FzqW
— 💙 Jane 🌱 (@localnotail) August 17, 2021
5.
Billie Piper wrote Day & Night at eighteen.
Laurence Fox wrote this tweet at 43. pic.twitter.com/vhNeuugFL4
— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) August 17, 2021
6.
Bad Times make Hard Men.
Hard Men make Good Times.
If (Good Times x Bad Times) x 3 = 204,
How many Soft Men are there on the train?
— Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) August 17, 2021
7.
I also fancy Jason Statham.
— Max Morgan 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) August 17, 2021
8.
I’m not sure about the rap verse in Laurence’s cover of ‘It’s Raining Men’ pic.twitter.com/IT3eCcuIQV
— Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) August 17, 2021
