Laurence Fox shared his thoughts on hard men and got dragged even harder

Celebrity

Sometimes, a person tweets something that makes us wonder whether they have any idea how social media works, because they might as well have painted a giant target on their own digital back.

This time, that person is former actor, attempted singer and failed political candidate, Laurence Fox.

Sir – this is a Wendy’s.

Twitter took many, many shots at the self-imposed target – and they weren’t all safe for work.

1.

I agree with Laurence Fox. Hard men make good times, and we need more hard men pic.twitter.com/9VmzZq2ZxH — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) August 17, 2021

2.

Worst Grindr bio ever. https://t.co/odH3N5evmL — David Paisley (@DavidPaisley) August 17, 2021

3.

[man in pornography store, trying to remember the name of his favourite pornography]: https://t.co/19Ts8e8aPE — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 17, 2021

4.

Laurence Fox being the new face of Grindr was something I'm not sure any of us saw coming🧐🙃 pic.twitter.com/uSGhL9FzqW — 💙 Jane 🌱 (@localnotail) August 17, 2021

5.

Billie Piper wrote Day & Night at eighteen. Laurence Fox wrote this tweet at 43. pic.twitter.com/vhNeuugFL4 — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) August 17, 2021

6.

Bad Times make Hard Men.

Hard Men make Good Times.

If (Good Times x Bad Times) x 3 = 204,

How many Soft Men are there on the train? — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) August 17, 2021

7.

I also fancy Jason Statham. — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) August 17, 2021

8.