These baby pyjamas have an unfortunate space theme design fail
When the manufacturers made this babygro, someone wasn’t keeping an eye on the design – or they were and they’re a big fan of Carry On films.
We particularly enjoyed these reactions.
In conclusion – a ‘fun’ fact.
Any sulphurous smells should be dealt with instantly, to reduce the likelihood of nappy rash.
