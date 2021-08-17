‘Jesus Heals the Sick’ doesn’t go as smoothly as he’d like

Videos

The incredibly funny Adrian Bliss must have more fancy dress costumes than Amazon, and he certainly puts them to good use in his hilarious TikTok sketches.

Although he covers a lot of topics, he frequently draws themes from the bible.

Sometimes it’s the Old Testament.

Sometimes the New.

His latest sketch shows the type of problem Jesus might have encountered when he was healing the sick.

We love that there’s a guy in the queue holding a bag of frozen peas on his head.

TikTok users, quite rightly, loved it.

This comment is a testament to Adrian’s enormous talent.

As a bonus, here’s the trouble Jesus could have experienced with one of his other miracles.

Go and follow Adrian so you don’t miss any of his brilliant sketches.

Source Adrian Bliss Image Screengrab