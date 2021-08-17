Videos

‘Jesus Heals the Sick’ doesn’t go as smoothly as he’d like

Poke Staff. Updated August 17th, 2021

The incredibly funny Adrian Bliss must have more fancy dress costumes than Amazon, and he certainly puts them to good use in his hilarious TikTok sketches.

Although he covers a lot of topics, he frequently draws themes from the bible.

Sometimes it’s the Old Testament.

Dinosaur on Noah’s Ark ##fyp ##comedy ##noahsark ##dinosaurs

Sometimes the New.

Feeding the 5000 ##comedy ##bible ##jesus ##fyp

His latest sketch shows the type of problem Jesus might have encountered when he was healing the sick.

Jesus heals the sick ##jesus ##bible ##comedy ##fyp

We love that there’s a guy in the queue holding a bag of frozen peas on his head.

TikTok users, quite rightly, loved it.

This comment is a testament to Adrian’s enormous talent.

As a bonus, here’s the trouble Jesus could have experienced with one of his other miracles.

Jesus turns water into wine. ##jesus ##comedy

Go and follow Adrian so you don’t miss any of his brilliant sketches.

Source Adrian Bliss Image Screengrab

