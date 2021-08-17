‘Jesus Heals the Sick’ doesn’t go as smoothly as he’d like
The incredibly funny Adrian Bliss must have more fancy dress costumes than Amazon, and he certainly puts them to good use in his hilarious TikTok sketches.
Although he covers a lot of topics, he frequently draws themes from the bible.
Sometimes it’s the Old Testament.
@adrianbliss
Dinosaur on Noah’s Ark ##fyp ##comedy ##noahsark ##dinosaurs
Sometimes the New.
@adrianbliss
Feeding the 5000 ##comedy ##bible ##jesus ##fyp
His latest sketch shows the type of problem Jesus might have encountered when he was healing the sick.
@adrianbliss
Jesus heals the sick ##jesus ##bible ##comedy ##fyp
We love that there’s a guy in the queue holding a bag of frozen peas on his head.
TikTok users, quite rightly, loved it.
This comment is a testament to Adrian’s enormous talent.
As a bonus, here’s the trouble Jesus could have experienced with one of his other miracles.
@adrianbliss
Jesus turns water into wine. ##jesus ##comedy
Go and follow Adrian so you don’t miss any of his brilliant sketches.
