This comeback to a pro-gun anti-mask pastor is simply divine

Life

This comeback to a so-called church is exactly what it deserved.

Here’s what Redditors had to say about it.

Did he really just threaten the guy who asked if it’s gun free? Seems like a good Christian pastor.

octoprickle

How is this a solely religious organization? “Democrat games” should have their tax-exempt status really seriously looked at.

jewelbearcat

“Faith over fear” Fine. When you get Covid stay the fuck out of the hospital. Your “faith” can save you.

analogkid1

“He who claims to dedicate their life to the lord yet hasn’t uttered the words “fuck around and find out”, is a liar”- Leviticus 69-420

Jolly_Arachnid5377

Perhaps that’s where this facepalm came from.

READ MORE

9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

Source clevercomebacks Image clevercomebacks, Reddit