14 of the very best cartoons from the fabulous Animals Got Problems Instagram account

Pics

Every week, a duo named Alyssa and Jory post three new cartoons about animal problems to their Instagram account, Animals Got Problems.

They’re funny, beautifully drawn and – considering they’re all about animals – very relatable.

These are some of our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Bonus – For the post-pandemic crowd.

READ MORE

These “30s Starter Pack” cartoons are simply too relatable

Source Animals Got Problems