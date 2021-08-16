Twitter

Our top 10 bad vaccine takes

Poke Staff. Updated August 16th, 2021

The @BadVaccineTakes Twitter account is very much a ‘does what it says on the tin’ sort of thing, and if being on the internet during a pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that there are a lot of bad vaccine takes out in the world.

These are our ten favourites from the account, although that should really be whatever is the opposite of favourites, because they’re truly dreadful.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Bonus: You can always rely on PJW to have a really terrible take.

READ MORE

This rant in response to a common covidiot argument is the perfect slam dunk

Source @BadVaccineTakes Image @BadVaccineTakes, Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

More from the Poke