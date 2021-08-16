‘If We Used IKEA Names for Everything’

Videos

The wonderful Jimmy Rees has imagined what conversations might be like if we used IKEA-style names for everything, and we could definitely live in a world with that much comedy.

YouTube user, Geoff Keen said –

“Lost it at pisslinger!🤣🤣🤣”

We all did, Geoff.

