‘If We Used IKEA Names for Everything’
The wonderful Jimmy Rees has imagined what conversations might be like if we used IKEA-style names for everything, and we could definitely live in a world with that much comedy.
YouTube user, Geoff Keen said –
“Lost it at pisslinger!🤣🤣🤣”
We all did, Geoff.
READ MORE
The awful truth about trying to get to sleep
Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab
More from the Poke
Our top 10 bad vaccine takes
News
The government pulled UK visas for Afghani students because they can’t complete the paperwork