Simply 33 of the funniest parenting tweets from the last month

You don’t have to be a parent – well, actually you probably do – to enjoy these 33 funny parenting tweets from the last month or so.

1.

6YO: Can I eat a cookie? Me: Finish your dinner first 6YO: My stomach is full except for a circle shaped space — Vinod Chhaproo (@Chhapiness) August 2, 2021

2.

Good luck sitting next to him on the subway in 20 years ladies pic.twitter.com/E0wueSidJA — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) July 10, 2021

3.

My teen daughter couldn’t decide what style of glasses to get so my husband suggested a pair like mine and she’s managed to narrow it down to anything but that. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) July 17, 2021

4.

Before having kids ask yourself “do I enjoy having a nice cold glass of water all to myself?” — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) July 12, 2021

5.

Holy shit do kids take a long time to eat — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 4, 2021

6.

Parenting is easy until you have kids. — Jon Acuff (@JonAcuff) July 8, 2021

7.

my mom will put you in a coffin without even trying pic.twitter.com/ytUrfGOWYj — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) June 27, 2021

8.

My husband took the kids out for the afternoon so I could “get things done”. So far I’ve eaten half a jar of jelly beans, watched a cat roll around outside and stared at the laundry pile — MumInBits (@MumInBits) July 10, 2021

9.

Welcome to parenthood. You just stepped in a puddle. Inside your house. — NicholasG (@Dad_At_Law) July 7, 2021

10.

I recommend pregnancy for anybody who wants to get kicked in the ribs by a nude stranger that weighs between 1 and 10 lbs — Erin And A Half Ryan (@morninggloria) July 7, 2021

11.

Every parent becomes an Olympic sprinter when they see their toddler standing in front of a wall with a Sharpie — A Bearer Of Dad News🇬🇾 (@HomeWithPeanut) July 27, 2021

12.

My kids are playing grown-up. From what I can tell, it involves running around yelling “I’m late for work!” and going to the eye-dentist — meghan (@deloisivete) June 28, 2021

13.

Kids mispronouncing things is super adorable but at some point I will have to tell my daughter we don’t put Farmer John cheese on spaghetti. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) July 23, 2021

14.

if you want all your cereal boxes and chip bags to look like they were opened by a wild monkey, kids might be for you. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) August 3, 2021

15.

My kid just peeled a fat strip of paint off the wall and said “I love the skin of our house” — KELGORE (@KelgoreTrout) August 2, 2021

16.

looking forward to taking my kids on a packed fun day out where everything we do is still not enough — The Dad (@thedad) July 31, 2021

17.