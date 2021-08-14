9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week
It’s that time of the week when we round up 9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.
1. ‘Coming back at an Anti-Vaxxer’
2. ‘A fact is in fact a fact a fact is in fact a fact …’
3. ‘Priceless but very true answer’
4. ‘How are anti-vaxxers good at research?’
5. ‘Just work harder!’
6. ‘Shoot like a girl’
7. ‘If your argument can be made exactly the same way with a few words replaced to make it the inverse, and it still makes sense, you might have a shitty argument’
8. ‘He did spell it wrong’
gar
9. ‘Putting their stupidity on full public display’
READ MORE
17 anti-vaxxer takedowns from which there was simply no coming back
More from the Poke
Simply 17 fabulously awkward encounters to make your day better
17 times these very confident men got women’s bodies so very wrong