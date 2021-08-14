13 of the funniest pictures that went viral this week

Pics

Simply 13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last week for your viewing pleasure.

1. ‘A squirrel won today’

2. ‘Friend saw this on her walk this morning’

3. ‘I work in the concert industry. Seen backstage’

4. ‘Sociable Dog’

5. ‘Gonna have to call that repairman back’

6. ‘Ate at this Mexican restaurant that used to be a KFC’

7. ‘Get a cat wheel so your cat will exercise they said’

8. ‘Turbine wilting due to the lack of rain’

9. “Jennifer Slopez is forever determined to go downstairs. Had to put up this gate that even grown, able-bodied adults struggle to open. She does not respond to verbal commands like “TURTLE! NO!!!”

10. ‘My son said he just wanted some cold hard cash for his birthday …’

11. ‘And that, my friends, is how clouds are formed’

12. ‘Very informative’

13. ‘Sign in store in New York’ (NSFW!)

Source Reddit r/funny