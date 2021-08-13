The mansplainers who didn’t get this Fleetwood Mac joke made it even better

Twitter

Facepalm of the day goes to all the men who spotted this joke by @DankAckroyd over on Twitter and didn’t get it, they really didn’t get it at all.

Never been into Fleetwood Mac but just heard a song where they start playing a cover of the theme from Formula One at the end love it lads let’s have Grandstand next please 👍 — Husko (@DankAckroyd) August 8, 2021

Chances are that not everyone who didn’t get the joke were men, just the most memorable.

And it didn’t go unnoticed, as you might imagine.

Enjoying the replies. How obvious would the joke have to be to make reply guys think twice before posting? ‘Wow, I just saw this super weird bus, it was really long and it was running on…rails? Amazing’ — Polly 👩‍👧 (@pollytweets194) August 8, 2021

Men: Simply unable to help themselves since the dawn of fucking time pic.twitter.com/NCpuI0BepN — Max Morgan 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@SpillerOfTea) August 13, 2021

To conclude …

This is one of those tweets where the replies make me fearful for humanity’s survival — Gareth Williams (@MrGarethW) August 8, 2021

Last word to @DankAckroyd.

It’s got F1, Fleetwood Mac, Grandstand and the final magic ingredient – a woman who clearly doesn’t understand something. And that’s Twitter. 😎 — Husko (@DankAckroyd) August 13, 2021

