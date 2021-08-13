Simply 17 fabulously awkward encounters to make your day better
There’s nothing like a moment of painful embarrassment or excruciating awkwardness to have you waking up in a sweat at 3am.
Unless, of course, they happen to someone other than you and then it’s a valuable source of amusement and reassurance that this sort of thing doesn’t just happen to us.
And these are 17 of the best.
1.
I hate networking pic.twitter.com/FaOMQVJDT9
— Adam Karpiak (@Adam_Karpiak) September 30, 2020
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
Article Pages: 1 2
More from the Poke
Life
17 times these very confident men got women’s bodies so very wrong
Life
Having a bad day? Could be worse, you could be one of these 21 people