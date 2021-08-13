People really aren’t keen on the new Twitter font – 21 best reactions
On Wednesday, Twitter finished its rollout of a new font, named Chirp, which began in May, and as with just about every change they’ve ever made – tweeters weren’t happy.
Here’s how Twitter announced the change.
wait did our font change?
— Twitter (@Twitter) August 11, 2021
okay confirmed it did
— Twitter (@Twitter) August 11, 2021
Some people found it less legible –
I’m finding the new Twitter font hard to read. It looks a little blurry to me, and there is an unnerving amount of space between words pic.twitter.com/Z24eXzMpB1
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) August 11, 2021
me trying to read the new twitter font #thedragonprince pic.twitter.com/TrcwZ3Amhk
— The Dragon Prince (@thedragonprince) August 11, 2021
Others struggled to spot the difference – or didn’t yet have it.
How my eyes sees the new fonts !🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/3616Ayd4C3
— Thanos pandit. parody ® (@Thanos_pandith) August 12, 2021
Twitter making smol changes in the User Interface#TwitterFont pic.twitter.com/Otecm66Vn5
— TEDHimanshu (@TedHimanshu) August 12, 2021
Either way, they had a lot to say about it.
1.
New twitter font be like pic.twitter.com/V0Kq1Wslc8
— Xerea 💙🐾 ENVtuber (@Xerea_) August 11, 2021
2.
you don’t change the twitter font in the middle of a fucking pandemic
— dylan (@spiritnght2) August 11, 2021
3.
Old Twitter New Twitter pic.twitter.com/Aqt2ms2iB6
— Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) August 11, 2021
4.
Twitter: let's change the font on everything today
Us: refreshing our page every second to see if it goes back to the original one#TwitterFont pic.twitter.com/aySe1RFUWX
— Orlando International Airport (@MCO) August 11, 2021
5.
Did Twitter just do something stupid?
Yes.
Which makes it today in Twitter.
Tomorrow, Twitter will do something else stupid.
— Greg Camp 🌹 (@GregCampNC) August 11, 2021
6.
new twitter font, who this
— Ninja (@Ninja) August 11, 2021
7.
#TwitterFont
Old Twitter font New Twitter font pic.twitter.com/aKmwy2no4C
— ★ P R A T E E K★ (@Mr_pc_786_) August 12, 2021
8.
me looking at the new twitter update pic.twitter.com/1Dl5iCT3OI
— nathan ?! 🧆 (@bladeabel) August 11, 2021
9.
Xbox.
Just wanted to see how it looked in the new Twitter font
— Xbox (@Xbox) August 11, 2021
10.
we've updated the Twitter font by mistake pic.twitter.com/vsFZd7IcLN
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 11, 2021
11.
(hanging up landline phone) Hey babe, that was your friends. They all agree with me that the new twitter font is kind of good. You’re isolated
— Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) August 13, 2021
