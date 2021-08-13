People really aren’t keen on the new Twitter font – 21 best reactions

Twitter

On Wednesday, Twitter finished its rollout of a new font, named Chirp, which began in May, and as with just about every change they’ve ever made – tweeters weren’t happy.

Here’s how Twitter announced the change.

wait did our font change? — Twitter (@Twitter) August 11, 2021

okay confirmed it did — Twitter (@Twitter) August 11, 2021

Some people found it less legible –

I’m finding the new Twitter font hard to read. It looks a little blurry to me, and there is an unnerving amount of space between words pic.twitter.com/Z24eXzMpB1 — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) August 11, 2021

me trying to read the new twitter font #thedragonprince pic.twitter.com/TrcwZ3Amhk — The Dragon Prince (@thedragonprince) August 11, 2021

Others struggled to spot the difference – or didn’t yet have it.

#TwitterFont How my eyes sees the new fonts !🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3616Ayd4C3 — Thanos pandit. parody ® (@Thanos_pandith) August 12, 2021

Twitter making smol changes in the User Interface#TwitterFont pic.twitter.com/Otecm66Vn5 — TEDHimanshu (@TedHimanshu) August 12, 2021

Either way, they had a lot to say about it.

1.

New twitter font be like pic.twitter.com/V0Kq1Wslc8 — Xerea 💙🐾 ENVtuber (@Xerea_) August 11, 2021

2.

you don’t change the twitter font in the middle of a fucking pandemic — dylan (@spiritnght2) August 11, 2021

3.

Old Twitter New Twitter pic.twitter.com/Aqt2ms2iB6 — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) August 11, 2021

4.

Twitter: let's change the font on everything today Us: refreshing our page every second to see if it goes back to the original one#TwitterFont pic.twitter.com/aySe1RFUWX — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) August 11, 2021

5.

Did Twitter just do something stupid? Yes. Which makes it today in Twitter. Tomorrow, Twitter will do something else stupid. — Greg Camp 🌹 (@GregCampNC) August 11, 2021

6.

new twitter font, who this — Ninja (@Ninja) August 11, 2021

7.

#TwitterFont

Old Twitter font New Twitter font pic.twitter.com/aKmwy2no4C — ★ P R A T E E K★ (@Mr_pc_786_) August 12, 2021

8.

me looking at the new twitter update pic.twitter.com/1Dl5iCT3OI — nathan ?! 🧆 (@bladeabel) August 11, 2021

9.

Xbox. Just wanted to see how it looked in the new Twitter font — Xbox (@Xbox) August 11, 2021

10.

we've updated the Twitter font by mistake pic.twitter.com/vsFZd7IcLN — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 11, 2021

11.