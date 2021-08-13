Our 25 favourite tweets of the week

Twitter

Welcome to the weekend – and the 25 best tweets we’ve spotted over the past seven days. If you like them, you don’t even need to put a ring on them – a retweet or a follow will do.

1.

Thrilling chase underway pic.twitter.com/IavzHv9Lkt — internet weirdo (@0hmate) August 6, 2021

2.

it’s so funny how americans don’t have proper cheese lmao. Like what is this. Are you ok pic.twitter.com/QfAozqav4O — elle (@ellegist) August 6, 2021

3.

Never been into Fleetwood Mac but just heard a song where they start playing a cover of the theme from Formula One at the end love it lads let’s have Grandstand next please 👍 — Husko (@DankAckroyd) August 8, 2021

4.

Crouched down to adjust laces, hound did a poo behind me then my wife went on ahead with him. So the people walking round the corner saw a squatting man get up, turn around & pick up a load of poo before wandering off, with no dog in sight — Matt Round (@mattround) August 8, 2021

5.

Can't believe it's been 3 years since I visited the Louvre in Paris.

Can't wait to go traveling again pic.twitter.com/GYW8wlR6N7 — joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 8, 2021

6.

me ten minutes after getting out of the shower when i’m already an hour late pic.twitter.com/03JHRjuldl — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) August 8, 2021

7.

i aint a magician but i gotta couple twix up my sleeve pic.twitter.com/qoGJWG2lyZ — d火n (@javrawr) August 9, 2021

8.

“Barkeep!”

“What can I get you?”

“A saucer of your finest milk.”

“Coming right up.”

“Much obliged.” pic.twitter.com/bWMQfvTEOA — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) August 10, 2021

9.

debating whether I should explain to my cis boss that this is in fact not the preferred symbol for trans inclusivity but very much the symbol representing the artist formerly known as Prince pic.twitter.com/VxfXmwBAh1 — terratologie (@terratology) August 10, 2021

10.

PARENT: open up, here comes the aeroplane!

BABY: if I don’t want that stewed apple shit you’re trying to feed me, I’m hardly gonna eat an aeroplane, am I Barbara? — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) August 11, 2021

11.

Where do mathematicians go when they die?

The symmetry — Robyn (@RawBeanCoal) August 10, 2021

12.