Celebrity

Kevin Hart’s awkward reaction to Don Cheadle’s age earned him this stone-cold takedown

Poke Staff. Updated August 13th, 2021

Don Cheadle’s appearance on Kevin Hart’s chat show, ‘Hart to Heart’, screeched to an awkward halt when the Marvel star mentioned his age – which is 56, by the way.

Here’s what happened.

Ouch.

from Sweating GIFs via Gfycat

Kevin Hart will think twice before ruining someone’s flow like that again.

Now, we think he was just impressed by Don’s youthful looks, but whatever it was, that was a comprehensive and effortless takedown, and we are not worthy.

To conclude –

READ MORE

James May made Stephen Fry’s glorious takedown of Digby Jones even better

Source @BigMalikMoves Image Screengrab

More from the Poke