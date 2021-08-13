Kevin Hart’s awkward reaction to Don Cheadle’s age earned him this stone-cold takedown

Celebrity

Don Cheadle’s appearance on Kevin Hart’s chat show, ‘Hart to Heart’, screeched to an awkward halt when the Marvel star mentioned his age – which is 56, by the way.

Here’s what happened.

Nah this just killed me cuz this is how I be ruining moments 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4Cbg27xhCH — Malik | Black Woman Supremacist (@BigMalikMoves) August 12, 2021

Ouch.

Kevin Hart will think twice before ruining someone’s flow like that again.

Now, we think he was just impressed by Don’s youthful looks, but whatever it was, that was a comprehensive and effortless takedown, and we are not worthy.

Don Cheadle said run the tape back 😭😭pic.twitter.com/DXq9rZRuY7 — William Carter, IG: InquisitiveCarter (@wcarter1020) August 12, 2021

Just saw that Don Cheadle and Kevin Hart clip. Don had no mercy, and I felt the second hand embarrassment through the screen. pic.twitter.com/yeHpCtDmCB — Sterling Simmons (@SterlingSimmon6) August 12, 2021

Kevin Hart gotta chill! Don Cheadle looked so hurt 😂 pic.twitter.com/IwTbvlJWaG — Powerline (@GioJohnson_) August 10, 2021

Kevin Hart after offending Don Cheadle pic.twitter.com/iCPTyVC1tG — Jeffrey Walizer Jr (@JWalizerJr) August 12, 2021

The following is a reenactment of the Kevin Hart/Don Cheadle interview. pic.twitter.com/YTTtaQbHaY — laney (@dailylaney) August 13, 2021

To conclude –

Don Cheadle is now 46 cause he just sucked ten years out of Kevin Hart’s soul. https://t.co/igjoPQ6KFe — The March Hairy (@GentlemanBeau) August 12, 2021

