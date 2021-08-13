Having a bad day? Could be worse, you could be one of these 21 people

Life

If you’re having a bad day then it’s always reassuring, if not entirely overflowing with the milk of human kindness, to know that there’s someone out there having a worse day from you.

Like one of these 21 people, for instance.

1. ‘In ten seconds I’m going to discover the value of lifejackets and renter’s insurance’

(via)

2. ‘I’m the only person in my entire office of 30 people who dressed up today and I’m in a full body banana suit’

(via)

3. ‘A part of Highway 1 fell into the ocean, so a 45 mile drive turned into a 200 mile drive’

(via)

4. ‘When the perfume you bought your wife for Christmas ends up in the toilet as “air freshener”.’

(via)

5. ‘Walking to my first job this morning with a fresh cup of coffee. That’s not cream, it’s a crow shit hole in one’

(via)

6. ‘Sitting here for over an hour waiting to be interviewed.



(via)

7. ‘I took some aspirin when I was tired it was really late at night. I realized an hour later that what I took was not aspirin’

(via)

8. ‘My dad says, “Google is doing this stupid thing where the blur the top left part of the results. Facebook is doing it too actually.” He melted the top left corner of his screen’

(via)

9. ‘When you live in Svalbard, Norway and forgot to close the window to the home office’

(via)

10. ‘BRB!’

(via)

11. ‘Losing your glasses while rock climbing’

(via)