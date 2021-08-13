Arnold Schwarzenegger called anti-maskers ‘schmucks’ in a perfect rant about taking responsibility

Videos

Arnold Schwarzenegger has gone viral again with comments he made in favour of coronavirus rules, in a streamed interview with retired colonel Alex Vindman.

During the conversation, which was guided by CNN’s Bianna Golodryga, Arnold compared anti-coronavirus measures like mask-wearing to obeying traffic lights, and suggested that not taking the steps was for ‘schmucks’.

He shared the relevant clip and Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding shared a shorter version.

Yesterday while I was talking with @AVindman and @biannagolodryga about Alex’s new book, I was asked about my comment about COVID misinformation that all of you are sharing. Here was my answer: pic.twitter.com/8LKhPIJ1Eu — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 11, 2021

📍Arnold—“Screw your freedom…because with freedom comes obligation & responsibilities.” Akin to wearing a mask—while you can think a traffic light🚦 restricts “freedom”—you cannot run a red light or else you can kill someone else. Thx @Schwarzenegger @biannagolodryga @AVindman pic.twitter.com/lyGadEC2bX — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) August 12, 2021

His words poked the anti-mask, anti-vax tiger, and a predictable outcry followed, as they focused on the ‘Screw your freedom’ part, without mentioning the bit about taking responsibility.

Hey @Schwarzenegger SCREW YOUR MASKS! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) August 12, 2021

Arnold Schwarzenegger is proof that mixing the vaccine with steroids rots your brain. — Mini AOC (@RealMiniAOC) August 12, 2021

How surprised we all were to see that demographic cherry-picking quotes to suit their purpose.

Plenty of people were on the same page as the actor-turned-politician.

He's right, being a selfish dick and harming others with your actions is not okay no matter how much you value individual freedoms. https://t.co/wTmUeZWiyj — 🏳️‍⚧️Goat Demon Bitch🏳️‍⚧️ (@GoatDemonBitch) August 12, 2021

Arnold dropping truth bombs today 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/1FIBy47XRv — MaRisa the Resista…. 😷🦠💉✂️🇲🇽🇺🇸🇨🇱 (@marisac721) August 12, 2021

Arnold has had enough.

Come with him if you want to live. https://t.co/CaimcQuqn0 — Kaz Weida (@kazweida) August 12, 2021

Perfect example of a Republican respecting truth and caring for the safety of others and not just their own perceived self-freedom. https://t.co/dK42SU5JVI — Quentin (@MartianMan2012) August 12, 2021

Arnold has posted several videos, encouraging people to follow coronavirus rules, but this clip of his first vaccination must be the most iconic.

Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live! pic.twitter.com/xJi86qQNcm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 20, 2021

Or you could always follow Ted Cruz. Tough choice.

