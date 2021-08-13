17 times these very confident men got women’s bodies so very wrong
There’s a certain supremely confident men who think they know all about women’s bodies, often better than women do themselves.
And there are entire subReddits devoted to their unfortunate proclamations, and not many of them get it quite so wrong as this little lot.
1. ‘Fun fact’
2. ‘Menstrual pain is a myth!’
3. ‘I just…. I just can’t’
4. ‘wOmEn CaNt bE sHiRtLeSs MiLk wOuLD lEaK’
5. ‘Today I discovered’
6. ‘Kyle, Kyle, Kyle’
7. ‘I’ve been doing it wrong’
8. ‘Also bad men’s anatomy’
9. ‘Nicole Kidman is a man’
More from the Poke
Having a bad day? Could be worse, you could be one of these 21 people
The mansplainers who didn’t get this Fleetwood Mac joke made it even better