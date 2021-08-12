A right-wing blogger thinks home workers should take a pay cut to balance commuting costs

News

With the great unlocking happening across the UK, the option of working from home has become a battle ground, with unions insisting it should still be an option, and the government at odds with that.

One unnamed Cabinet minister suggested that those working from home should take a pay cut, as –

“People who have been working from home aren’t paying their commuting costs so they have had a de facto pay rise, so that is unfair on those who are going into work,”

The backlash listed reasons why the brave minister’s stance might just be nonsense.

Something this discussion nearly always misses is childcare policy. One of the reasons so many people (especially women) will be reluctant to sacrifice home working is a consistent failure by the state to fix a broken childcare system. https://t.co/GAQi9WiB8P — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) August 9, 2021

Yet again this whole conversation is happening as if most workers have much say in the matter and are "choosing" to work from home because they think they can work less…which is just miles away from reality.https://t.co/zPTVWUrRNN — Chris Curtis (@chriscurtis94) August 9, 2021

Or possibly a raise to cover heating, electricity, phone and internet, using a domestic space as an office? https://t.co/3TjjCHjWMU — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) August 10, 2021

Right-leaning columnist, Tim Montgomerie, was very much in favour of the minister’s proposal.

His comment attracted even more attention to the minister’s hot take – and these responses have it covered.

1.

Remember when train fares went up by 8% so your employer gave you a pay rise? And that time your pay was negotiated based on how far you had to travel to work? Remember that? No, nobody does, cos it never happened. Salaries are not designed around commuting, you dolt. https://t.co/N3UWLVXZu1 — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) August 10, 2021

2.

Funny because when I used to commute, I don't recall being paid for the hour's journey. I also remember being threatened with sacking at one job because I arrived at my start time, and not "ten minutes before to get settled." Can't have it both ways! https://t.co/60Pf3fKxj7 — Becca (@WilksBecca) August 10, 2021

3.

No salary is designed for staffers commuting, it is for the work produced. That's why nobody ever asks you, or takes into account, whether it takes you 10 mins or two hours to get to work.

Spectacularly dim comment. https://t.co/jQWzZznZiC — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) August 10, 2021

4.

Before the pandemic, employers ascertained whether you could walk to the office from home and docked your pay accordingly. https://t.co/lgcAJ3x1ZG — alex kealy (@alexkealy) August 10, 2021

5.

surely anyone with half a brain has now got past the idea that “home working” involves regular skiving in front of the TV pic.twitter.com/4PsXyxNm4f — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) August 8, 2021

6.

You are paid for the time you work. You are not paid to commute. Have you ever had a job? https://t.co/ZgPoxy7I35 — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) August 10, 2021

7.

Capitalism and elitism both have you by the throat it seems. — Kelechi (@kelechnekoff) August 10, 2021

8.

Yes, my salary was designed for staffers commuting into the office. In 2009 https://t.co/A3CiRth0ZW — Sean Bernard (@seanbgoneill) August 10, 2021

9.

A very mean and short-sighted tweet (like so many of yours). Better for the environment; usually better for mental health. So long as a person is working effectively, what is the problem (I have been more productive since lockdown)? — Richard Bentall #FBPE #FBPA Woke and proud! (@RichardBentall) August 10, 2021

10.

If Tim had his way, anyone bringing in a packed lunch would have their daily pay docked by the cost of a Pret meal deal https://t.co/crAg9zBHtx — Stuart Houghton (@stuarthoughton) August 10, 2021

11.

Hear me out here, but if your staff work from home, saving you money in office rental, insurance, IT costs, utility bills, etc etc, shouldn’t they be getting a pay rise rather than a pay cut? — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) August 9, 2021

Perhaps there’s something else at play.

Whilst this is all definitely true, you’re not thinking about what’s really important, which is that an unnamed minister is struggling to rent out office space. — Rich Neville (@RichNeville) August 9, 2021

