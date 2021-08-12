The takedown of this ‘God is amazing fact’ about the Sun is a proper scorcher

Over on Facebook someone shared this Sun ‘fact’ which reinforced their belief in just how amazing God is.

And it would be a pretty amazing fact, if only it was true.

And the takedown is good, but the subsequent response from the original poster makes it even better.

Mega oof.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘So that’s why I start to sweat when climbing the stairs in my house. Here’s me thinking it was due to my obesity.’

HeavyVegetable ‘See, this is why I only climb at night.’

JHighDa03 ‘The ignorance is strong with this one.’

vughtzuid ‘This is beyond ignorance, this is mind numbing stupidity. Ten miles would’ve been ridiculous, but ten feet?’

Gaflonzelschmerno ‘Get out of here with your facts. There’s a time and a place, and this is it.’

Nether_Button

Source Reddit u/GreenSloth75

