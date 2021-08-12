Videos

“My whole childhood was a lie and I demand a refund immediately”

Poke Staff. Updated August 12th, 2021

A very viral TikTok of a Pez sweet dispenser being loaded is absolutely blowing people’s minds – and causing internet beef.

Watch this – you’re going to have questions.

@sonn1c

♬ оригинальный звук – Klim

No way. That can’t be a thing. Who’s going out to buy Pez after watching that?

via GIPHY

B Flo on Twitter shared the video with this relatable comment.

Viewers were divided on whether the hack was real.

In the interest of fact-finding – and to save breaking our Pez dispensers – we went to the source.

Still going to buy some.

READ MORE

Prepare to have your childhood ruined with this this Fifty Shades of Grey / Muppets mash-up

Source @Sonn1c Image Screengrab

More from the Poke