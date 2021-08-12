Videos

A very viral TikTok of a Pez sweet dispenser being loaded is absolutely blowing people’s minds – and causing internet beef.

Watch this – you’re going to have questions.

No way. That can’t be a thing. Who’s going out to buy Pez after watching that?

B Flo on Twitter shared the video with this relatable comment.

My whole childhood was a lie and I demand a refund immediately pic.twitter.com/dswPlSkcGF — B Flo 🐬🧡 (@SaraHearsaWho) July 28, 2021

Viewers were divided on whether the hack was real.

As a Pez collector with over 400 dispensers, this is super duper fake — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🥉 (@davejorgenson) July 29, 2021

At this point I'm just living life wrong. https://t.co/PQPT3DMxG3 pic.twitter.com/A3xXzk9CKK — 🐻 HUSSY BEAR 🐻 (@9thWardNuawlins) July 29, 2021

Even if that's how it's supposed to work, I still load a Pez dispenser like this: https://t.co/2k3vYkL46x pic.twitter.com/sRg1DyUQ2x — JoshKnightTheFirst (@JoshKnight1st) July 30, 2021

As a self-proclaimed PEZ connoisseur, there's a reason this video is not a single shot. — Samy Kamkar (@samykamkar) July 30, 2021

In the interest of fact-finding – and to save breaking our Pez dispensers – we went to the source.

Still going to buy some.

