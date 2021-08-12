Fox News anchor thinks Karl Marx wrote Mein Kampf and his co-presenter’s face says it all

Videos

Facepalm of the week goes to Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer who confidently declared on air that Karl Marx wrote Mein Kampf.

Hemmer was talking in an episode of Fox News programme America’s Newsroom about whether elementary schools should teach critical race theory.

Hemmer recalled his intellectual curiosity back in his early 20s and it’s fair to say it didn’t end well.

Apparently, Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer thinks Karl Marx wrote Mein Kampf. "I remember 20 years old going to Trier, Germany and trying to find the home of Karl Marx cuz, y'know, 1848 — he wrote Mein Kampf. I want to know what it's all about." pic.twitter.com/9sa6inGqpi — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 10, 2021

‘I remember 20 years old going to Trier, Germany and trying to find the home of Karl Marx cuz, y’know, 1848 – he wrote Mein Kampf. ‘I want to know what it’s all about. That’s part of the education in America.’

The look on co-host Dana Perino’s face – albeit fleeting – surely says it all.

Here’s the correction that followed later.

Later on in the program, Bill Hemmer says he misspoke when he said Karl Marx wrote Mein Kampf. "I misspoke. 1848. Karl Marx. The Communist Manifesto" pic.twitter.com/8c2Js0PZ3I — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 10, 2021

And our favourite of the many things people said about it.

Bill Hemmer: $400 haircut on a $2 head. — D. Lowther (@dlowther715) August 10, 2021

