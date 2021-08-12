Videos

Fox News anchor thinks Karl Marx wrote Mein Kampf and his co-presenter’s face says it all

Poke Staff. Updated August 12th, 2021

Facepalm of the week goes to Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer who confidently declared on air that Karl Marx wrote Mein Kampf.

Hemmer was talking in an episode of Fox News programme America’s Newsroom about whether elementary schools should teach critical race theory.

Hemmer recalled his intellectual curiosity back in his early 20s and it’s fair to say it didn’t end well.

‘I remember 20 years old going to Trier, Germany and trying to find the home of Karl Marx cuz, y’know, 1848 – he wrote Mein Kampf.

‘I want to know what it’s all about. That’s part of the education in America.’

The look on co-host Dana Perino’s face – albeit fleeting – surely says it all.

Here’s the correction that followed later.

And our favourite of the many things people said about it.

Source Twitter @justinbaragona

