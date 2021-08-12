People’s autumn plans vs the Delta variant is the week’s most relatable meme – 23 favourites

Twitter

The Delta variant of coronavirus is more contagious than its predecessors, and is the strain causing the most problems across many parts of the world.

Although the majority of countries or regions are not currently in lockdown, people – particularly Americans – are keeping a wary eye on the virus, and speculating on the brakes it might apply to their plans.

These memes are perfect, funny – and highly relatable.

1.

my fall plans the delta variant pic.twitter.com/2NYCDQhj60 — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) August 11, 2021

2.

3.

My Autumn Plans // The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/lp3LdQshei — baranskini (@baranskini) August 11, 2021

4.

my fall plans // the delta variant pic.twitter.com/felsNcTySm — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) August 11, 2021

5.

My autumn plans / The Delta variant’s autumn plans pic.twitter.com/uJxst0OXSS — Kevin Fingleton (@kfingleton) August 11, 2021

6.

My fall plans vs. The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/H5fk0zjZNP — Grilled Cheese Enthusiast (@Grilledmelt) August 11, 2021

7.

MY FALL PLANS THE DELTA VARIANT pic.twitter.com/jtVDiPMoIO — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) August 10, 2021

8.

My fall plans The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/lsPHnJ39uH — BRIGHAM YOUNG MONEY (@LeviPsmiley) August 11, 2021

9.

My autumn plans | The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/Uqge46zuhY — the of it all (@cinema_gay) August 10, 2021

10.

My fall plans The delta variant pic.twitter.com/OoBsUygJwp — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) August 11, 2021

11.

My Fall Plans

The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/ecjlFeNMIT — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) August 11, 2021

12.