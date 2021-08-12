A question about Kat Von D’s blood-red pool was quite the facepalm

Pics

Some images just get stuck in your mind, and we aren’t surpised that this one has stayed with Kirsten Kaye, who tweeted a picture of the swimming pool that belongs to celebrity tattooist, Kat Von D.

just thinking about this pool with the bottom painted red… vampire blood bath pic.twitter.com/4uVL8E45cL — kirsten kaye (@KirstenKaye_) August 7, 2021

In a now-deleted tweet, someone asked the question “How does the bottom color of the pool affect the color of the water? Can someone explain to me please?”

Luckily, @jacobvoider was on hand to give this succinct explanation.

Water is clear 😀 hope that helps! — old maiden type of shoes (@jacobvoider) August 9, 2021

Sometimes, the answer really is the one you first think of.

There was an extra bit of luck – u/crimsonriptide6 took a screenshot and shared it to the r/facepalm subreddit.

You can work out the name of the questioning tweeter, if your Wagatha Christie skills are tuned in, but let’s just enjoy Redditors’ reactions.

They must be thinking that only the bottom is painted and not the walls.

60Karl

Fucking idiot, they painted the water red.

Lakna_Rokee

I’m glad he cleared that up for her. Her brain must have been a bit murky.

DRAGON_SNIPER

Maybe the title should be, bottom and walls painted red. This might clarify the confusion.

CaptainTarantula

The wall of my room is painted blue. Can someone please explain why this would make the room blue?

Keltic_Stingray

I like how the man answering the question is pulling an “Are you serious?!” facial expression in his profile picture.

choosername_taken

In keeping wth the whole vampire/creepy theme, u/TBGshxtALL-DAY posted this –

“You can bleed in the pool it’s totally fine. I mean I haven’t but you can.”

Very reassuring.

