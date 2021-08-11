This mum’s savage burn is one for the ages

Life

Over on Twitter @HenpeckedHal is an always entertaining insight into the joys – and otherwise – of parenthood, with tweets like this.

My 3 year old asked how long he had to wait until he could stop listening to me. I told him he had to listen to me for the rest of his life. He looked me dead in the eyes and said, “I’ll listen to you for the rest of YOUR life.” Toddlers are cold-blooded, man. — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) August 19, 2019

And the account went viral again after it shared this savage parental burn which was next level stuff.

my mom will put you in a coffin without even trying pic.twitter.com/ytUrfGOWYj — Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) June 27, 2021

Mega oof.

In the all-time hall of parental burns, it’s right up there with this one, shared on Reddit a while back by Halvere1600 who said: ‘I’m 49 ….. Just found this in my mum’s bookcase …..WTF 😂🤣😂’

You can follow @HenpeckedHal on Twitter here.

READ MORE

These 17 fabulously awkward exchanges are hilarious and all too relatable

Source Twitter @HenpeckedHal Reddit u/Halvere1600