This mum’s savage burn is one for the ages

Poke Staff. Updated August 11th, 2021

Over on Twitter @HenpeckedHal is an always entertaining insight into the joys – and otherwise – of parenthood, with tweets like this.

And the account went viral again after it shared this savage parental burn which was next level stuff.

Mega oof.

In the all-time hall of parental burns, it’s right up there with this one, shared on Reddit a while back by Halvere1600 who said: ‘I’m 49 ….. Just found this in my mum’s bookcase …..WTF 😂🤣😂’

@HenpeckedHal

Source Twitter @HenpeckedHal Reddit u/Halvere1600

